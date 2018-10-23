SIG Implements New Certification for Responsible Aluminum

SIG is the first in its industry – and the fifth company in the world – to achieve certification for the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative’s recently launched certification system to recognize and collaboratively foster responsible production, sourcing, and stewardship of aluminum.

World’s First Certification for Responsible Aluminum

The Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certification program, launched in December 2017, is the first of its kind for aluminum.

SIG has achieved certification to the ASI Performance Standard Material Stewardship Principle at the corporate level at their head office in Switzerland, as well as their main corporate units in Germany, together with ASI Chain of Custody certification at these locations and one of its key production sites in Saalfelden, Austria. Other SIG sites will follow soon. The certification will enable customers to have confidence that the aluminum foil in SIG packs supports a responsible aluminum value chain from responsible sourcing and processing of the raw material, to responsible production of the finished packs.

This is an important step towards SIG’s target to source 100% of its key materials from certified sources by 2020 – part of the company’s bold ambition to go Way Beyond Good by putting more into the environment and society than it takes out.

“Achieving this certification enables SIG to lead the industry in offering carton packs made with ASI-certified aluminum foil from now on” says Samuel Sigrist, Chief Financial Officer of SIG. “Customers can already put the FSCTM logo on any of our packs to show that the paper board comes from sustainable forests and responsible sources. This new certification for aluminum will further enhance the environmental credentials of our cartons.”

Commitment to Source Certified Materials

SIG has pioneered the use of third-party verified certifications within the industry to demonstrate that key materials are sourced responsibly.

Back in 2009, it was the first to achieve 100% global coverage of FSCTM chain of custody certification for liquid packaging board (license code FSCTM C020428). And last year, its European sleeve and spout production plants achieved ISCC PLUS certification for the biopolymers used to link SIGNATURE PACK to 100% forest-based material.

There has previously been no such certification available to certify the ultra-thin layer of aluminum foil used in SIG packs. The new ASI certification offers a way to audit the aluminum supply chain against strict standards on a broad range of governance, environmental, and social topics. Prior to the launch of the ASI Performance Standard, SIG joined forces with aluminum supplier Amcor to understand whether the supply chain was ready to meet the requirements. Certification to the ASI Chain of Custody Standard enables SIG to demonstrate high performance standards in the supply chain to customers and consumers.

“We are delighted to congratulate SIG Combibloc on their dual ASI Certification, the first downstream company to do so”, says Fiona Solomon, ASI Chief Executive Officer. “Aluminum is a key raw material for the packaging sector, who have been important supporters of ASI since its inception. Material stewardship and product recycling principles are of critical importance in such a consumer-oriented sector. In seeking ASI Certification, SIG has been highly focused on both their own performance and that of their supply chains, and we commend them on their drive to this achievement.”

Working With Suppliers

Establishing chain of custody certification at SIG’s production sites is essential to maintain the verification of responsible sourcing through the value chain. At the same time, SIG is encouraging suppliers to work towards ASI certification to help create a supply of aluminum foil from certified sources.

SIG’s early commitment to implementing the ASI certification will add value for customers by promoting responsible sourcing throughout the value chain – from suppliers to customers and, ultimately, to consumers.

