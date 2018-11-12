SIG Offers New Remote Services Solution to Maximize Filling Line Uptime

As part of its expanding Digital Service portfolio for customers, SIG has launched Remote Services, offering food and beverage manufacturers a smarter way to service their filling machines and to generate more filling line uptime.

Remote Services from SIG is a new digital service that can instantly connect a customer or service engineer to a SIG service expert from anywhere in the world. By using video-enabled smart glasses, SIG can provide a secure live feed to a SIG expert who can guide users through solving any fault or issue.

SIG developed Remote Services in response to new customer challenges and demands. With the food and beverage industry facing higher competitive pressures, operational complexity, and shorter production cycles, manufacturers can no longer afford long waiting times for support and the risk of downtime.

Remote Services ensures SIG’s customers receive fast response times, an improved first-time fix rate, more data insights and analysis, and ultimately more filling line uptime. In addition, Remote Services can help reduce costly travel times, expenses, and CO2 emissions.

“Many companies develop digital solutions just to have them in their portfolio,” said Dr. Christian Grefrath, SIG’s Global Service Product Manager and Project Lead for Remote Services. “But we listened to our customers and matched their needs with new possibilities arising from digitalization. Now we have a new solution that fosters our customers’ success by bringing our expertise much faster to the place where it’s needed. We will continuously build up our Digital Service portfolio while always having our customers’ demands in mind.”

Remote Services is part of SIG’s value-adding Smart Factory platform – a commitment to delivering smarter filling line solutions and technical services that help transform customer filling plants into intelligent and connected factories.

As part of the Remote Services solution, SIG smart glasses provide a live feed from the customer plant to a SIG Remote Services expert. This remote service creates a secure data connection and enables the SIG expert to see exactly what the onsite customer or service engineer sees. The Remote Services expert can then send detailed instructions or technical drawings to guide them through resolving the issue. At the same time, the Remote Services expert can identify any parts that need replacing and order them for fast delivery and repair.

“We tested Remote Services together with one of our customers and could instantly help them more quickly and effectively when they had a technical issue,” said Ferdinand Schneller, Head of Technical Service for SIG in North America. “We are very confident that Remote Services by SIG is a solution our customers are looking for.”

About SIG

SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our 5,000-plus employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in more than 60 countries. In 2017, SIG produced 33.6 billion carton packs and generated €1.66 billion in revenue. For more information, visit www.sig.biz.