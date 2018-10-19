Tetra Pak U.S. & Canada Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

DENTON, Texas – Tetra Pak U.S. & Canada published its 2018 Sustainability Report, marking the company’s 20th year tracking its progress toward a more sustainable future.

Over the past two decades, the company’s approach to sustainability reporting has evolved significantly: from focusing solely on environmental commitments and actions, to evaluating every part of the business and its impact, including societal and supplier governance; from self-assessment to adopting Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines and aligning with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure the company can make the biggest possible impact.

In the U.S. and Canada, Tetra Pak continued its efforts to protect food, people and futures. This includes using shelf-safe milk to help those impacted by natural disasters, deploying packaging made from a greater share of renewable materials and investing in employee development. The company is also more actively reaching out to consumers through events and social media with engaging content to promote sustainable lifestyles.

“Tetra Pak has long been on the leading edge of corporate sustainability, both locally and globally,” said Carmen Becker, president and CEO, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. “We’re pleased to mark 20 years of sustainability reports, a true milestone that showcases our long-term commitment to take bold, measurable action to ensure a more sustainable future for our company, our customers and our world.”

