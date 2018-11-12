XAGRO Expands Capacity of Coconut Water and Alcohol Custom Blending Plant

Caribbean Coast, Nicaragua – XAGRO, a market leader in providing custom blends of coconut water with alcohol for specialty spirits companies announces the expansion of the company’s blending plant.

XAGRO has been custom blending coconut water with alcohol for specialty spirits companies for the past 3 years using Caribbean Coconuts which are harvested from natural plantations along the coast of Nicaragua.

“XAGRO has seen an increased interest in our unique capabilities and understanding of our clients needs,” says XAGRO CEO, Ronald Ehli. “When we started blending coconut water it was for our own use in our coconut liqueur product, Coco-Kaboom. Once spirits companies learned about our unique blending capabilities they realized that we could provide them with a custom blend at a price point that is less than trying to formulate in house. We are primarily a coconut grower, processor and exporter and our goal is to provide quality ingredients from sustainable plantations and enriching the lives of our team of employees,” says Mr. Ehli.

With the new custom blending line we can provide over 2,000 liters per day which is shipped in 220 liter plastic drums or 1000 liter IBC totes.

About XAGRO

Founded in 2010, XAGRO s.a. is a Central America based food and beverage manufacturer specializing in coconuts and coconut products. The company’s Coco-Kaboom is a creative coconut liqueur that is aged and served inside a real coconut and sold mostly in tourist bars and resorts. Learn more at www.xagrosa.com.