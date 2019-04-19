Fibersol Recognized as Low FODMAP Ingredient by Monash University

CHICAGO– ADM/Matsutani LLC, the joint venture between Archer Daniels Midland Company, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and Matsutani America, Inc., has announced that Fibersol, a full line of soluble prebiotic dietary fiber ingredients, has been recognized as a Monash University Low FODMAP Certified product. The certification is awarded to foods and ingredients that have been shown to not aggravate the gut or cause irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms such as gas, intestinal bloating and digestive discomfort. With this certification, Fibersol joins a list of foods and ingredients recognized by Monash University as safe options for the millions of people living with IBS worldwide.

FODMAPs (fermentable oligo-saccharides, disaccharides, mono-saccharides and polyols) are a group of poorly-absorbed dietary sugars that ferment in the gut, which can trigger symptoms of IBS and other functional gastrointestinal disorders. As a low FODMAP prebiotic dietary fiber, Fibersol provides an easy solution for developers looking to add gut health benefits to food and beverage products, and meet the dietary needs of those living with these conditions.

“In a recent study we conducted, nearly seven out of 10 of consumers said they would not purchase a product again if it caused digestive discomfort, even if they were satisfied with its taste, price, ingredients and nutritional value,” said Greg Dodson, VP, fiber, ADM. “Monash University’s certification of Fibersol as a Low FODMAP product further validates its proven ability to help formulators meet consumers’ demands for nutritious, great-tasting products that are gentle on the digestive system.”

The certification builds upon clinical research that shows Fibersol helps support or maintain intestinal regularity and is well tolerated at dosages of up to 68 grams when consumed throughout the day. Because Fibersol is fermented slowly in the colon, it can deliver consumers’ desired benefits of fiber without digestive intolerance or gastric discomfort.

For more information on Fibersol’s full line of soluble dietary fiber ingredients, please visit fibersol.com.

About ADM/Matsutani

The joint venture between Archer Daniels Midland Company, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and Matsutani America, Inc., which officially formed May 1, 2006, supports the worldwide sales and marketing of Fibersol, a full line of soluble dietary fiber food ingredients that are used in a variety of food and beverage applications as well as dietary supplements. This unique collaboration results in an integrated, competitive food ingredient company whose core strength is working as a development partner with innovative food manufacturers.