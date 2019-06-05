Synergy Flavors Launches Hop Essences

WAUCONDA, Ill.– Using its proprietary technology, Synergy Flavors, a leading supplier of flavors, extracts and essences for the global food and beverage industry, has launched a new portfolio of Synergy Pure hop essences that deliver the full aromatic and taste profile of several popular hop varietals.

Previewed at the Craft Brewer’s Conference last month, many brewers saw the advantages of using Synergy Pure hop essences as part of the dry hopping process, as a way of reducing the amount of hops used. Synergy Pure water-soluble hop essences, made from specific varietals chosen based on their unique profiles, include:

Citra Hops: Green, fresh notes of citrus peels, with hints of lemon, orange and lime.

Simcoe Hops: Earthy, woody notes with hints of pine, tropical green, and fruity notes of peach and apricot.

Columbus Hops: Heavy aroma, filled with citrus, pine, and other green notes, with a fruity and impactful taste.

Idaho 7 Hops: Clean, green aroma with hints of mango and candy apple; earthy and pine flavor profile with tropical, citrus and floral undertones.

Centennial Hops: Earthy and citrus aroma, characteristic of traditional hop profiles, with similar tonalities in flavor.

Synergy Flavors will continue to explore new trending hop varietals coming from the Southern Hemisphere to add to the portfolio in the coming year.

“Our versatile and easy-to-use Synergy Pure hop essences are produced using proprietary technology that preserves naturally occurring aroma and taste and are as clean label as a product can get,” said Kevin Collins, business development director at Synergy Flavors. “By focusing on these varietals, Synergy Flavors can deliver authentic hop flavor in a variety of beverage applications.”

Synergy Pure hop essences will be featured at the Synergy Flavors IFT19 booth (H4312) at the annual expo in New Orleans, June 2-5, where the company will showcase inspiring tastes from the past, present and future.

