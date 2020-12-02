AstraPouch Introduces Flexible Packaging for Carbonated Beverages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — AstraPouch today announced the launch of its 64 oz. Beer To-Go Pouch, flexible packaging created specifically for take-out and on-the-go purchases of beer, soda, and other carbonated beverages. Offering both form and function, this innovation finally brings the benefits of the eco-friendly AstraPouch products to craft breweries, brew pubs, restaurants and more.

The timing of the release is especially significant, as bars and restaurants around the country prepare for a second wave of closures in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. “The Beer To-Go Pouch is perfect for short-term storage of a growler’s worth of beer, “ says Dave Moynihan, founder and president of AstraPouch. “It’s a great way to allow customers to enjoy fresh draught and craft beers in the comfort of their homes.”

The most attractive features of the Beer To-Go Pouch are the cost and space savings, according to Erica Graham, AstraPouch’s VP of Finance and Operations. “They store flat, so a case of empty pouches is equivalent to an entire pallet of glass growlers, but obviously taking up considerably less space.” Additionally, at a purchase price of just $2.00 each, they offer significant cost savings over the $5.00-$6.00 per-item cost of glass growlers.

The Beer To-Go Pouch is possible thanks to the creation of the vented, pressure-regulated screw cap. “The cap holds the pressure inside the pouch, retaining the effervescence of the beverage,” says Mr. Moynihan. “But if the internal pressure gets too high, the cap will crack open to relieve it.” Created with beer in mind, the pouch also features sturdy construction, an extra large head space to accommodate foam, and a one-way tap that keeps oxygen out.

The new pouch shares the convenience, durability and environment-friendliness of all AstraPouch’s products. “It meets all three Rs,” says Ms. Graham. “It can be recycled, it can be reused, and it reduces the carbon footprint by 85%, compared to glass.” Other beverage packaging products offered by the company include label-ready pouches, customized printed pouches, and bag-in-box supplies, all in a variety of sizes. More information on the Astrapouch® 64oz Beer To-Go Pouch and the complete AstraPouch® product line is available on the company’s website at https://astrapouch.com/.

About AstraPouch

AstraPouch® is the cutting-edge leader in alternative beverage packaging and is the exclusive sole distributor of Astropaq® and Astromini® Pouches, Astrobag® BIB supplies, and Astrofill® custom filling machines. The company was started in 2009 by longtime wine and spirits insider Dave Moynihan, a former executive at Constellation Brands and an expert in beverage packaging.

For More Information:

https://astrapouch-na.com/2020/11/astrapouch-introduces-flexible-packaging-for-carbonated-beverages/