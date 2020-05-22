Extract Consultants Donates Masks and Meals for COVID-19 Relief Efforts in Denver

DENVER, Co. – Extract Consultants, a leading provider of flavors and terpenes designed for the cannabis and hemp industries, today announced donations to two local organizations working to provide emergency healthcare and hunger-relief services in Denver and surrounding communities.

To support frontline healthcare heroes, Extract Consultants donated a 700-quantity supply of KN95 masks to Denver Health’s Ernest E. Moore Shock Trauma Center, Denver’s only level 1 trauma center that treats 18,000 patients annually from Colorado and six neighboring states.

To help provide healthy food for thousands of Coloradans, Extract Consultants made a financial contribution to the Food Bank of the Rockies that will provide approximately 12,000 meals to Denver-area individuals and families facing food insecurity heightened by wage and job losses.

“This crisis has brought to bear the ever-present need for goodwill and generosity in our local community,” said Extract Consultants President Maxwell Brown. “We’re grateful to be able to support these vital organizations serving the most vulnerable here in Denver.”

“Treating COVID-19 patients while safely providing ongoing medical care for other conditions requires Denver Health to think creatively, act fast and take extraordinary measures at great but necessary expense,” said Linda Ford, Denver Health Executive Director. “Extract Consultants’ generous contribution of face masks makes that a reality.”

“The current health crisis has increased the demand for food by 40%,” said Mitch Jelniker of The Food Bank of the Rockies. “We appreciate Extract Consultants’ compassion during this critical time. As the largest private hunger-relief organization in both Colorado and Wyoming, we have a tremendous obligation in the face of the COVID-19 virus in the Rocky Mountain region.”

