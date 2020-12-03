Global Flavor Manufacturer & Innovator Monin Opens New Americas Facility

Monin, the leader in the beverage and premium flavoring industry, with more than 100 years of experience, just opened its second North American manufacturing facility located in Sparks, Nevada. This west coast operation is located just 20 minutes from the Reno airport. The 115,000 sq foot facility includes full flavor processing and bottling as well as warehouse distribution for the western USA, Mexico and Canada.

The Sparks facility, built by Kentucky-based construction company Gray, will eventually double capacity for Monin Americas, adding to the output that the Clearwater, Florida, headquarters plant has been producing since 1995. What’s more is that this new facility also has a state-of-the-art innovation flavor café where visiting Monin customers can experience creative beverage development and operational training, utilizing the 200+ Monin clean label flavoring products.

“We are very excited to now offer a more convenient location for so many restaurant and coffeehouse operators on the west coast,” said Bill Lombardo, CEO at Monin Americas. “The capabilities we now have in Sparks should help our customers not only with speed to market but with even more menu innovation and beverage development solutions.”

Originally set to open in March 2020, the facility was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. The facility is now officially open, with bottles coming off the lines daily. The facility will employ a full staff of beverage innovation, management and manufacturing personnel, with plans to increase headcount by 25% in 2021 to support expanding volume.

Monin prides itself on its passionate commitment to quality, innovation, customer service and to its team members, all of which serve as the central reason for Monin’s continued growth. Monin Americas has been named a top workplace for ten consecutive years. The company is a major advocate of corporate social responsibility with numerous local, regional and international initiatives for bettering our communities and our environment.

Monin is continuing to hire for its new Sparks facility to support strong growth.

About Monin

Founded in 1912 in Bourges, France and family-owned and operated for three generations, Monin is the premier provider of flavoring products for creating specialty beverage and flavorful culinary solutions. With manufacturing facilities on three continents and product availability in more than 165 countries, Monin is recognized as the leading global flavor solution provider.

Monin is proud to offer an extensive range of clean label flavoring products including premium syrups, fruit smoothie mixes, fruit purees, frappes, flavor concentrates and low and no sugar products. Made with only the highest quality ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, Monin is the brand of choice for bartenders and baristas worldwide.

