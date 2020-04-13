In:trench Consulting Group Announces New Partner

DENVER– The Partners at In:trench Consulting Group are pleased to announce Darin Spence as their newest partner, effective April 9, 2020. As a partner in the firm, Mr. Spence will continue his longstanding focus to consult with beverage distributors, suppliers and their employees providing impactful solutions to technology enablement and growth.

The recent MBA graduate of the University of Kanas School of Business, Darin has worked with hundreds of beer, beverage, and food distributors and suppliers throughout the US and Canada over the past 15 years. He helped launch the beer industries first SaaS ERP Platform now used in 5 countries. He has a unique understanding of the inner-workings of suppliers, distributors and retailers. Darin has a vast knowledge of supply chain, sales enablement and direct store delivery innovation.

Darin rounds out In:trench Consulting Group’s holistic approach to working with and for beverage distributors and suppliers. The senior partners, Grant Barrett and Matt Dahlstrom founded the company in 2015. The team at In:trench is “intrenched” in the beverage industry bringing together now 75 years of beer, beverage and package goods experience providing strategic consulting, capabilities and process improvement.