Labeltronix Donates Labels to Distillers, Wineries Making Hand Sanitizer

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Under normal circumstances, Labeltronix—Southern California’s leading label printer—would be printing labels for distillers and wineries for their bottles.

COVID-19 derailed “normal.” Distillers and wineries have discovered a new way to serve the public—by producing hand sanitizer for health care workers and others.

Labeltronix began donating labels for the hand sanitizers two weeks ago, creating two label sizes to accommodate the different bottles spirits makers and vintners use. To date, the company has donated 50,000+ labels for hand sanitizers.

The contributions have gone to distilleries and two wineries: Bethel Rd Distillery, Bertagna Son Kissed Vineyards, Urban Press Winery, Seven Still Of SF, Portuguese Bend Distillery, Malahat Spirits Co., Chambers Bay Distillery, Gulch Distillery, and San Diego Distillery.

“REAL Impact is a year-round program that is central to how we think and who we are,” said Jill Sambol, Labeltronix Marketing Manager. “Giving back comes naturally to us.”

The Distilled Spirits Council is tracking spirits makers that have converted to creating hand sanitizer. This map identifies which distillers in 50 states have announced their plans to make the sanitizer. They are working together as #DistillersUnited4ACause.

“We are united, too, in our efforts to further this cause, and happy to be able to do so,” Sambol said.

Distillers and wineries interested in requesting labels for their hand sanitizers should contact Jill Sambol at jsambol@labeltronix.com.

