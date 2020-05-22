Martin Bauer USA Achieves QAI Organic Accreditation for Pennsylvania Plant

SECAUCUS, N.J. – Martin Bauer, the leading manufacturer of premium tea and botanical solutions for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries, has announced that its newest manufacturing facility in Bethlehem, Penn. has received organic certification from Quality Assurance International (QAI). QAI is one of the leading agencies authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to certify organic integrity to national and international programs.

“With the organic certification, Martin Bauer USA is now fully equipped to manufacture and distribute a wide array of organic teas and herbal raw materials for use in high-quality RTDs, as well as specialty products for foodservice,” said George Pontiakos, the Chief Operations Officer at Martin Bauer USA. “It is the result of decades of science and research applied to an exacting transformation process, with one goal in mind: beverages whose flavor is just as authentic and fresh as a real home brew.”

The state-of-the-art facility produces an extensive portfolio of tea and herbal ingredients, including Strong Infusions, a line of the highest grade teas and botanicals brewed via a unique, gentle process with minimal exposure to heat. This allows for the flavor and aromas of the botanicals and teas to be transferred directly to the finished products (no concentrate, powder, additives, or sugar).

QAI organic certification strengthens Martin Bauer’s commitment to satisfy a growing demand for safe and responsibly sourced ingredients.

About Martin Bauer Group

Since 1930, Martin Bauer Group stands for expertise in premium botanical solutions worldwide. We work with our customers to develop tailor-made solutions for the Tea, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Animal Nutrition industries. Our products are based on responsibly sourced, high-quality botanical raw material from more than 80 countries. With more than 20 manufacturing sites and sales units worldwide, we keep our finger on the pulse of our customers’ local markets. Our goal is to drive creativity and innovation for successful products of tomorrow. More than 2,300 employees worldwide — many of them with decades of experience — work to maintain your competitive edge. The Martin Bauer Group is part of the nature network®, a fourth-generation family business.

About Quality Assurance International

Quality Assurance International (QAI) is a U.S.-based international organic certification company that is authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). QAI organic certification is designed to certify every step of the organic chain: from the land on which the product is grown; to the producers growing the product; to the post-harvest facilities preparing the product; to the processing and handling facilities transforming the product. Certification of all products labeled as “organic” in the United States is mandatory under the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) and full implementation of the National Organic Program (NOP) Final Rule.

For More Information:

www.martin-bauer-group.com/en/

