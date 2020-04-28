Monin Partners with Jean Niel to Produce Hand Sanitizer for Restaurant Service Industry

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Monin Americas, a premium flavoring manufacturer, has produced an additional 6,000 bottles of hand sanitizer as a response to product shortages from the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Monin’s national sales team has donated a portion of the supply, filled in 1L branded bottles, to restaurants serving takeout in various markets across the U.S. The remaining limited supply is now available for purchase on Monin.com.

Monin first batched and bottled 1,100 liters of the hand sanitizer earlier in April and donated to more than 140 restaurants, first responders, companies and organizations in the Tampa Bay area. With restaurants, the intent was to assist with safe takeout procedures locally and Monin also encouraged those restaurants to ‘pay it forward’ and donate a bottle to their food delivery drivers.

Companies across various industries are stepping in to fulfill the growing needs of their communities as a result of this global shortage of hand sanitizer. Monin decided to leverage their manufacturing knowledge, materials, and machinery to produce hand sanitizer in support of service businesses. To date, the company has bottled more than 7,000 liters with plans to double their previous batch in the coming weeks.

“The Monin sales team is thrilled to help extend recent local donation efforts to the restaurant industry across the nation,” said Joe Smith, Monin Senior VP of Sales. “Monin is honored to give back to those who serve our flavors every day and who continue to persevere during this challenging time. Our partnership with Jean Niel is a great example of how the industry is coming together to help our communities.”

Monin partnered with longtime vendor, Jean Niel, a French flavors and fragrances company with a U.S. subsidiary in Odessa, FL. Monin’s hand sanitizer contains 80% alcohol and follows the guidelines recently outlined by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and World Health Organization (WHO).

“Jean Niel Inc. is honored to partner with Monin in supporting the local community,” said Mireya Perez, Jean Niel Sales & Marketing Manager. “Uniting our resources to produce hand sanitizer brings our two companies together to help keep our neighbors safe.”

Monin, a 3rd generation family-owned company, has further provided support to the community by donating $10,000 to longtime partner CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees) to help families in the food and beverage service industry who are impacted by the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, Monin has made the wellbeing of their employees a top priority by equipping them with key supplies such as hand sanitizer, medical-grade masks, toilet paper, and paper towels. As a result of this hand sanitizer initiative, Monin has been able to sustain business and continue to employ their 200+ team members in Clearwater and sales team nationwide.

Monin has also been supporting restaurant partners through social media by participating in the #GreatAmericanTakeout movement with the hashtag #MoninOrdersIn, encouraging takeout orders in aid of struggling restaurants, bars and cafes worldwide. Recently, Monin introduced branded hashtags #MoninMoments and #MoninAtHome to empower their social audiences to craft professional cocktails, coffees, and other beverages at home.

Monin Americas is the Americas division of Monin Gourmet Flavorings based in Bourges, France. Monin Americas, headquartered in Clearwater, FL, employs more than 100 people who oversee sales, marketing, and operations throughout North America, South America, and the Caribbean.

About Monin Gourmet Flavorings

Founded in 1912 in Bourges, France, and family-owned and operated for three generations, Monin is the premier provider of flavoring products for creating specialty beverage and flavorful culinary solutions. With manufacturing facilities on three continents and product availability in more than 145 countries, Monin is recognized as the leading global flavor solution provider. For more information, visit monin.com or download the Monin Inspiration App.

For More Information:

https://www.monin.com/us/hand-sanitizer.html