PerkinElmer Extends Dairy Analysis Portfolio with Smaller Footprint, Full Spectrum FT-IR Spectrometry

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today launched the LactoScope™ FT-B instrument, which delivers quick and accurate full spectrum component testing and adulterant screening for liquid dairy products such as whey, raw and skim milk, shelf stable milk and cream with under 40% fat content. Featuring a smaller footprint, this state-of-the-art FT-IR spectrometer, combines modern optics with intuitive yet powerful software and delivers results in less than 45 seconds with a typical accuracy level of under 1% CV (relative standard deviation). For large processors, the instrument can serve as a second instrument in milk intake areas to help ease liquid sample throughputs in addition to PerkinElmer’s Lactoscope™ FT-A system, which analyzes milk along with yogurt, ice cream, concentrates and creams with up to 55% fat.

For smaller to mid-sized dairies and milk intake points with high volumes, the LactoScope™ FT-B instrument also features low cost of ownership. With the addition of the Lactoscope FT-B solution, PerkinElmer now offers end-to-end dairy compositional and safety analysis, broadening the Company’s food safety and quality portfolio of instruments, analysis software, testing kits, reagents and services for grain, meats, seafood, edible oils and other food products and ingredients.

The Lactoscope FT-B instrument combines FT-IR excellence with PerkinElmer’s patented Dynascan™ interferometer, OpticsGuard™ technology and molecular sieve. This combination helps streamline workflows, increase reliability and accuracy of results for fat, lactose, protein and added water, melamine and other adulterants and delivers low maintenance and high runtimes.

Integration with the easy-to-use Results Plus software provides rapid implementation with minimal training and delivers fast, secure analysis and reporting that is compatible with the Lactoscope FT-A solution,PerkinElmer’s DA 7250™ NIR Analyzer and LIMS systems. This provides easy maneuvering between different platforms and instruments across liquid and solid dairy testing.

The Lactoscope FT-B instrument ties into the PerkinElmer Net Plus™ cloud solution to enable remote configuration, monitoring, calibration and team collaboration.

“Milk and dairy are staples on tables around the world and ensuring the quality of ingredients and finished products is important to both consumers and the dairy and food industries,” said Greg Sears, vice president and general manager, Food, PerkinElmer. “Our new Lactoscope FT-B offering puts the benefits of analysis accuracy, flexibility, ease of use and connectivity into the hands of milk and dairy providers of all sizes so they can streamline their workflows and help contribute to higher ingredient and product quality in the global food chain.”

For additional information about PerkinElmer’s dairy and food testing and analysis innovations please visit: perkinelmer.com/category/dairy-testing-solutions and perkinelmer.com/category/food-safety-quality.

