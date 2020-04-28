Prinova Signs Distribution Agreement with Agrumaria Reggina

Leading Aroma Chemical and Essential Oil supplier Prinova is teaming up with Agrumaria Reggina, one of the largest citrus-based Essential Oil and Juice manufacturers in Italy. The partnership will give Agrumaria expanded sales and marketing reach for their essential oil line to fulfill growing demand for “true-to-fruit” experiences in the Flavor and Fragrance, Food and Beverage, and Beauty and Homecare industries.

The offering will consist primarily of essential oils derived from orange, lemon, blonde/blood orange, mandarin, clementine and bergamot. All fruits are sourced exclusively from Italy, a country well known for premium quality due to its rich history in citrus agriculture and limited intervention methods applied to the soil. By applying their proprietary cold-press technology to these crops, Agrumaria looks to deliver on authentic organoleptic properties sought out by consumers.

Bill Palagonia, General Manager of Prinova Aromas comments on the trends. “Consumers expectations of natural ingredients are evolving. The demand for a ‘true to fruit’ flavor and aroma experience is increasing. Flavor and Fragrance houses are looking more for quality, purity and traceability in their essential oil supply chain to capitalize on these trends. Agrumaria’s product line fits this bill perfectly and we’re excited to begin offering it to our customer base.”

Through their partnership with Prinova, Agrumaria will gain access to a global distribution network, expanding the reach of these offerings.

“We are extremely excited to start this collaboration with Prinova as we look to establish a global sales presence for our essential oil offering,” said Felice Chirico, Sales and Marketing Director of Agrumaria. “Our passion for citrus fruits has been inspiring our activities for more than 35 years. Our Flavor & Fragrance customers will only benefit from it!”