Quicksilver Scientific Partners with Truss to Power Veryvell Drops Line

TORONTO — As consumer interest in infused cannabis products continues to grow, Quicksilver Scientific has teamed up with Truss Beverage—a joint-venture between Molson-Coors and Hexo Cannabis—to provide the crucial delivery system for the company’s cannabis line Veryvell Drops, which recently launched in Canada. Expected to be the first in a series of products from the collaboration, Veryvell Drops are beverage additives made from water-soluble blends of THC and CBD that give consumers the freedom to choose a desired blend with accurate dosing down to the milligram.

Quicksilver Scientific’s unique nanoemulsion technology delivers faster and more effective cannabis results compared to other emulsion technologies on the market, and it enhances cannabis-infused products–including beverages–as an option for people who want to socialize without consuming alcohol. The ability to precisely titrate up or down also allows consumers to microdose.

“Truss spent more than a year looking for the right technology for its beverages,” said Jason Dyer, President of Quicksilver Scientific. “It was important that the company find the very best technology possible for making an effective and bioavailable cannabis beverage. That mindset for quality really aligns with how we approach things at Quicksilver. Together, our partnership will set the standard for quality cannabis beverages for years to come.”

Cannabinoids such as THC and CBD are not water-soluble and thus cannot be directly incorporated into beverages and also aren’t readily absorbed by the body. But Quicksilver Delivery Systems’ nanoemulsion technology encapsulates the cannabinoids in minute water-soluble spheres that can be directly added to beverages and also are rapidly absorbed, starting right in the surfaces of the mouth. This means faster results with greater bioavailability, a measure of a compound’s concentration that is absorbed into the body’s bloodstream.

“The goal here was to get a very rapid onset and offset of effect similar to that of alcohol so a cannabis beverage could become an alternative option for consumers who want to drink socially,” said Christopher Shade, Ph.D., Founder & CEO, Quicksilver Scientific. “The Quicksilver Scientific technology makes this rapid onset and duration possible thanks to the exceedingly small size of the encapsulated particles in our nanoemulsions.”

The smaller the encapsulated droplets, the faster the absorption into the bloodstream and the more transparent in appearance, which is key to beverage applications. Most of the other emulsions being used in the cannabis beverage market today have a hazy or downright cloudy appearance.

“One of the biggest challenges in the cannabis industry is being able to infuse cannabis into a liquid and still have it taste good and be effective,” Dr. Shade continued. “With Quicksilver Scientific’s innovative technology, the difference is literally clear. Our liposomal products have a clarity that only can be achieved with a true nanoemulsion, and these droplets are so small they pass right between cells and enter the bloodstream directly.”

Dr. Shade noted that Quicksilver Scientific has been perfecting this liposomal technology for more than a decade. “Quicksilver’s advances are ones that other beverage companies are working toward, but they are five to seven years behind us,” Dr. Shade noted. “This partnership with Truss means more people will now be able to experience how fast-acting and effective a cannabis beverage can be, thanks to Quicksilver Scientific’s unique nanoemulsion technology.”

For more information or to schedule an interview with Quicksilver Scientific, please contact Shawna Seldon McGregor at 917-971-7852 or shawna@themaverickpr.com.

About Quicksilver Scientific

Quicksilver Scientific, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of nutritional supplements featuring proprietary enhanced delivery systems. The company’s advanced liposomal supplements are highly bioavailable and support vital health functions from absorption of essential vitamins to the elimination of ubiquitous toxins, enabling consumers to achieve their genetic potential. Located in Louisville, Colo., Quicksilver Scientific, Inc. is #652 on the 2019 Inc. 5000, ranking #3 among Boulder metro companies. For more information, visit www.quicksilverscientific.com. Shop our products. Learn more about our science on YouTube. Continue the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

For More Information:

https://www.quicksilverscientific.com/