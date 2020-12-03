Ray Musson Joins Massman Automation as Regional Sales Manager

Vilard, Minn. – Massman Automation Designs, LLC, a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative packaging equipment, has hired Ray Musson as Regional Sales Manager of case packing and palletizing for the company’s Central and Central South regions.

“Ray brings extensive technical and sales management experience to Massman,” said Mark Suchy, Massman’s VP of Sales and Marketing, in making the announcement. “His knowledge of end-of-line systems, especially case packing and palletizing equipment spans 17 years and has made him a respected specialist in the field. That expertise and experience will be a welcome addition to our growing sales organization.”

Musson will be based in Minneapolis and will cover the south central United States. He can be contacted at ray.musson@massmanllc.com.

Massman Automation Designs, LLC has been a leader in the design and manufacture of easy-to-operate, highly innovative packaging equipment for more than 40 years. Massman machines are known for their reliability, low total cost of ownership and years of highly efficient productivity, backed by excellent technical support and responsive customer service. Based in Vilard, MN, Massman provides machinery and service to customers throughout North America.

