Stage 1 Financial Announces Integration of Relish Food Project

ANAHEIM, Calif.– We are so excited to announce the integration of Relish Food Project into Stage 1 Financial, combining our shared foundations in the early stage CPG community to help brands scale and grow.

Founded by Dawn Techow and Cassie Abrams in?2015,?Relish has been a trusted provider of outsourced Accounting, Finance, and Capital Raising services to?over 30 CPG brands in the food and beverage industry.

“Stage 1 Financial met Relish Food Project several years ago and we were extremely impressed by their growth and the admiration that Dawn and the entire team have garnered in the market,” said Katy Triefenbach, CEO of Stage 1 Financial. “It seemed only natural to join these two companies and expand our national presence and service offering even further. With this integration, we are looking forward to adding new team members to our family, continuing our growth in 2020, and surpassing all of our original expectations for 2021.”

Dawn Techow, Co-founder of Relish Food Project, also commented “Relish Food Project is thrilled to join with Stage 1 Financial to build on the success of both companies in providing finance and accounting services to growing CPG companies. Cassie Abrams and I started Relish Food Project with the thought that CPG entrepreneurs don’t start companies because they love accounting. Our goal was to deliver the numbers needed for smart decision–making to innovators and thinkers. The integration of Relish Food Project into Stage 1 Financial allows us to fully deliver on this goal. I am so thrilled for my clients and my staff to become a part of this smart, experienced company and to grow together as a family.” Techow will join Stage 1 as a CFO.

The combined businesses will serve 200+ global brands and will manage 70+ employees across the US.

Stage 1 Financial is an organization that delivers fully-outsourced Accounting, FP&A and Advisory solutions to high-growth investor-backed brands. The integrated suite of solutions provides high-level strategic advice as well as day-to-day Accounting and Finance support.

Unlike traditional consultant models, Stage 1 Financial’s clients benefit from not one single resource, but rather the collective knowledge and skills of a team who can relate to the unique challenges that start-up organizations experience. Stage 1 Financial not only gives clients precious time back but also helps bring structure, accuracy, and insight to their organizations.

More information about the services offered can be found at: www.stage1financial.com

A spokesperson for Stage 1 Financial shared that they expect the integration to be finalized by August 1, 2020 with Relish Operations and staff continuing to be based in New York and thereby further expanding the Stage 1 national network.

For More Information:

https://stage1financial.com/2020/06/19/relish-joins-stage-1/