Yesway Partners With BettermentRS to Provide Complete CBD Solutions

IOWA— Yesway is partnering with BettermentRS to provide the innovative convenience store chain with procurement, distribution, and training in the CBD space. This partnership makes Yesway the leading retailer when it comes to the scope of their CBD offerings. BettermentRS is currently the only company in the United States holistically providing complete infrastructure solutions for both CBD manufacturers and retailers.

BettermentRS uses their unmatched market knowledge and vetting process to find the best products in this crowded, up-and-coming industry. They then provide distribution or 3PL supply-chain solutions to get those items to market. BettermentRS has currently on-boarded 17 CBD products across six brands into Yesway convenience stores, including: CBD Living, Eco Sciences, Apis Mercantile, Cannadips, Vance Global, and King Karl.

“Being new to the CBD category, BettermentRS has been an invaluable partner in helping guide me and our merchandising team in identifying the highest quality products in the industry. In addition, Dorsey Sparks works closely with our store associates to provide training, education and merchandising support. All of us at Yesway are excited about the future potential of the CBD category and look forward to our continued partnership with BettermentRS,” said Alan Adato, Procurement Manager for Yesway.

“Yesway, the unquestioned industry leader in CBD, has extremely high quality standards for product going into stores, and thanks to our deep vetting protocol, BettermentRS brings their customers only premium quality brands. Yesway’s CBD program is led with meticulous care at a very high level by procurement manager Alan Adato. Additionally, their vision and innovation in stepping into the Gen 2 space with packaged beverages and snacks aligns with our vision of bringing CBD to consumers in products that they already love. Through our partnership, we are helping Yesway and consumers Be Better!” stated Dorsey Sparks, President of BettermentRS.

Launched in 2018 and based in West Des Moines, IA, BettermentRS was founded to provide the missing link in the health and wellness industry between emerging hemp brands and retailers at scale. The company is laser-focused on finding the best products for retailers through thoughtful sourcing and distribution of top-tier and emerging brands. A rigorous supplier vetting process strives for seed-to-sale traceability and the highest industry standards to ensure that only the safest, most potent wellness products are represented.

Yesway is a rapidly expanding convenience store chain headquartered in Des Moines, IA. Yesway’s redesigned stores, product and food service offerings, award-winning Yesway Rewards loyalty program, and employees all reflect and support the brand promise to be customer-friendly, inviting, and efficient, which all adds up to an enhanced shopping experience that provides terrific customer service. Yesway’s CBD offerings, through Betterment RS, now include supplements, topicals, shots, confectionary, smoking & non-smoking, and packaged beverages with top brands such as Kill Cliff, Weller and Defy.

About BettermentRS

BettermentRS is a health and wellness company based in West Des Moines, Iowa. The company is laser-focused on providing clients with thoughtful sourcing and distribution of top-tier and emerging brands. As our corporate name implies, we employ a rigorous, multi-disciplinary vetting process to identify brands meant to Be Better. This aspect of our business model separates us from the rest. We play the role of a brand incubator that can provide fast-tracking of emerging brands to market by offering a complete portfolio of services to both suppliers and retailers, including comprehensive brand management and logistics solutions. To enhance our value to our clients, we offer education and training on-site at their facilities, as well as online. We are committed to the highest standards in ethics, quality, service, and operation to benefit the communities we serve. We service over 500 locations in 8 states. Our clients include large national chains, regional retailers/distributors, and many specialty and nutrition retailers.

About Yesway

BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC d/b/a Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa and Abilene, Texas. Yesway was ranked #1 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News “2019 Top 20 Growth Chains” list, is currently ranked #43 on the “CSP Top 202 Chains” list by total portfolio size, was named a “2017 Chain to Watch” by Convenience Store Decisions, was awarded a Bronze for Loyalty & Advocacy in the 2018 Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards, and its CEO has been named a “CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker”. Yesway’s swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 421 stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. yesway.com.

For More Information

yesway.com