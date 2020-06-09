Zamora Company USA Adds Don Papa Rum to Fast-Growing Portfolio

DALLAS – Zamora Company USA announced today the addition of Don Papa rum to the company’s expanding portfolio of world-class spirits and wine.

Zamora Company USA will import, sell and market the full line of Don Papa rums in the U.S., effective June 1, alongside such iconic spirits as Licor 43, Martin Miller’s gin, Double Cross vodka, Yellow Rose whiskey, Lolea sangria, and Villa Massa limoncello. Last year, Zamora Company USA signed a national alignment with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to distribute its luxury wine and spirits portfolio in 41 U.S. markets. The company also works with other top wholesalers such as Horizon Beverage Group in the Northeast.

Led by Don Papa 7-year-old and Don Papa 10-year-old, Don Papa is the fastest-growing super-premium rum brand in the world, with global volume of 170,000 nine-liter cases in 2019, a 30% increase from 2018. Since 2016, Don Papa has grown at 61% compound annual growth rate, and in the U.S., focusing on the key markets of New York, California and Massachusetts, the brand posted growth of 82% last year.

“Super-premium rum is a clear growth category in the U.S. and without question, Don Papa is probably the most exciting and original rum brand on the market,” says Bill Corbett, CEO of Zamora Company USA. “We’re honored that Don Papa has joined our portfolio, strengthening our expanding range of top-quality, ultra-premium spirits and wine, and we’re looking forward to working together with their team to build this dynamic brand throughout the U.S.”

Don Papa is an award-winning aged rum produced in the Philippines, on the majestic island of Negros Occidental. This lush and fertile land, known colloquially as “Sugarlandia,” is where sugarcane has thrived for centuries. The rum is characterized by its sweeter signature style, perfect for enjoying neat or on the rocks, in a high ball, or in a range of classic cocktails, and the distinctive Don Papa label is beautifully inspired by the animals and plants of the island.

“We’re incredibly proud of the success of Don Papa, especially in European and Asian markets where we’ve seen exponential growth over the past several years,” says Don Papa’s founder Stephen Carroll, an experienced spirits marketeer who formerly worked with Diageo and LVMH, and before launching Don Papa headed up the Remy Martin global brand team. “And now with this new strategic relationship with Zamora Company USA and their key partnerships with Southern Glazer’s and other important distributors in the country, we’re excited to broaden our footprint in the U.S. and introduce our distinguished rum to more people throughout the country.”

Established in 2012, Don Papa is owned by the UK-based Bleeding Heart Rum Company, and is available in 25 markets across the globe.

About Zamora Company USA

Zamora Company USA, based in Dallas, Texas, has recently brought together their collection of unique luxury brands along with an experienced, passionate and dedicated team of over 30 people. In addition to Don Papa rum, the new organization manages sales, distribution, execution and marketing of the following brands: Licor 43, Double Cross Vodka, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Martin Miller’s Gin, Lolea Sangria, Villa Massa Limoncello, plus Spanish wines Ramon Bilbao, Cruz De Alba, and Mar de Frades.

About Don Papa Rum

Don Papa is a premium aged small batch rum from Negros Occidental, Philippines. Distilled from some of the finest sugar cane in the world, Don Papa is aged up to 7 years in oak barrels in the foothills of Mount Kanlaon before being blended to perfection. For more information, check our website, www.donpaparum.com, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DonPapaRum, or follow us @donpaparum on Twitter and Instagram.

