Arryved Closes $20 Million In Latest Venture Round

Arryved, the leading point-of-service (POS) provider for craft food and beverage establishments, announced that it has closed $20 million in financing. The latest investment, led by Tribe Capital and Foundry Group, follows Arryved’s May 2021 addition of Loren Bendele as chief executive officer.

With its latest fundraising round, the company plans to accelerate its footprint in the food, beverage and entertainment technology sector and innovate its product developments in response to industry needs.

“Consumers are looking for experiences. It’s our mission to help our customers provide their guests with the highest quality interactive experiences,” said Bendele. “We are proud of the fact that we have the highest customer satisfaction in our industry, and this investment will allow us to continue to help more customers grow their businesses and deliver great hospitality.”

Since the beginning of 2020, Arryved has doubled its customer base while earning customer satisfaction scores that are 200-300 percent higher than the next leading competitors. It has also launched two new products: Arryved Online and OpenTab. Arryved Online gives Arryved customers the potential for a new revenue stream through an online storefront, while OpenTab offers a unique contactless POS option that elevates the in-person guest experience.

“We are thrilled to invest in the Arryved team and to help the company grow into the leading provider of hospitality technology,” said Ted Maidenberg, co-founder and general partner at Tribe Capital. “I invested in and served on Loren’s board at Savings.com, which was acquired by Cox Media Group, and it’s great to be working with him again. Based on Arryved’s customer reviews compared to competitors in the space, it is clear to us that this is the team to bet on to continue to earn customers in the hospitality industry.”

“Arryved has continued to outperform projections, even during the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Ryan McIntyre, managing director and co-founder at Foundry Group. “We’re thrilled to participate in this latest round of funding and to continue to support Arryved’s impressive growth in such a vibrant and attractive market.”

About Arryved

Founded in 2016 by David Norman and other former Google leaders, Boulder, CO based Arryved, Inc. is a point-of-service based software company specializing in the craft food and beverage service industry: breweries, brewpubs, pizzerias, cideries, entertainment venues, distilleries, wineries, and non-brewery taprooms. In five short years we’ve grown from being an idea on a taproom coaster, to a revered platform serving thousands of thriving businesses. We’re a team of tech geeks with relentless passion for, and extensive experience in, the hospitality industry as both employees and consumers. Our goal is simple: deliver a flexible, reliable, team-centric platform that puts service first in every way. Remove the archaic Point-of-sale terminal and integrate a mobile POS with contactless payments and ordering, ecommerce, state of the art data and reporting, and excellent customer support with simple, reliable pricing.

Currently Arryved boasts a retention rate of 98 percent and the highly competitive Net Promoter Score of 80. The NPS is a standardized customer satisfaction benchmark that measures how likely customers are to recommend the service to a family member or friend

