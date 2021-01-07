BlueGrace Logistics Names Mark Derks As New Chief Marketing Officer

Tampa, Fla. – BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a hypergrowth, third-party logistics provider (3PL) announced that Mark Derks has joined the organization as Chief Marketing Officer. In his role, Derks will lead brand development, marketing strategy and public relations. He’ll also play key roles in sales enablement, product innovation and customer experience.

“The addition of Derks to the executive team deepens our strategy to serve more clients across an innovative and growing portfolio of services,” said Bobby Harris, CEO of BlueGrace. “His expertise across industries, deep relationships and customer-first mentality are strong attributes that will benefit our customers, carriers and employees,” Harris commented.

Derks has more than 25 years leading marketing teams and strategy for global brands. He recently served as partner and CMO for Words At Work, a Minneapolis-based digital content marketing agency, where he drove strategy for clients in the logistics, technology and manufacturing space. Prior to that he spent 21 years at C.H. Robinson where he led global marketing and public relations.

“BlueGrace has a positive brand on which to build and the right people and technology in place to help customers further embrace their supply chain and turn it into a business growth strategy,” said Derks. “I’m thrilled to be joining a team that is nimble, agile, creative and able to deliver solutions to customers in fast and effective ways.”

Recent additions to the BlueGrace leadership team also include Azad Ratzki as Chief Technology Officer and Mike Meier as Chief Strategy Officer. “Both are strong leaders and have proven track records of helping customers succeed,” said Harris. “Our investment in these leaders helps position us to add further value to our clients,” he said.

About BlueGrace Logistics

At BlueGrace, we have a passion for logistics. We believe in making every business better by being prepared and proactive in logistics strategy and service execution. BlueGrace improves business value and success through our national network of offices and our team of supply chain professionals. We serve over 10,000 customers annually and our technology platform, BlueShip®, integrates with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. We are backed by a $255 million dollar investment from Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

