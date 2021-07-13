CRB Expands Board-Level Leadership Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – CRB, an international leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries, announced the election of four new members to its Board of Directors: Sandy Price, Tim Hannan, Bob Uhler and Shannah Falcone. Current board member Paul Skinner also was re-elected to another term.

Three of the board’s new members come from outside the company. It’s the first election of external members to the board, strengthening the company’s business and financial reach while attracting critical outside guidance to support its growth.

“Each of these distinguished leaders brings a wealth of experience that will continue to position CRB as the preeminent provider of planning, design and construction services to clients,” said Ryan Schroeder, president of CRB. “Together, their insights and fresh perspectives will challenge and strengthen us, resulting in continued high value for our clients and rewarding experiences for our employees.”

Board appointments announced by the company include:

Sandy Price has been elected to a three-year term as an external independent board member. Price serves on Evergy and US Infrastructure Company boards and has significant experience in business and culture transformation. She also serves on the Kansas City Metropolitan Community College Foundation executive committee and on the boards of directors for the NACD Heartland Chapter and Kansas City Women Corporate Directors. She is co-chair of the development council of the United Way of Greater Kansas City. Price was named a Leadership Fellow in the National Association of Corporate Directors. She retired as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Sprint in 2016.

Bob Uhler has been elected to a one-year term as an external advisory board member. Uhler provides strategy and operational advisory services to senior executives, boards, and private equity firms to build value for their companies. He currently sits on several engineering and construction corporate boards, including TRC, Inc. and Stanley Consultants, and he previously served as Chairman of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock. He is an active philanthropist and serves on the non-profit boards of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and National Portrait Gallery. Uhler also has been named as a National Association of Corporate Directors Leadership Fellow.

Tim Hannan has been elected to a one-year term as an external advisory board member. Hannan is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for News-Press & Gazette Company, and has long-term success in driving business and financial results through strategy, people, and processes. He is also Chief Financial Officer for the BERKS Group, a business investment firm, and has deep experience in public accounting.

Shannah Falcone, a Senior Associate and CRB’s Vice President of Strategic Account Management, has been elected to a three-year term on the Board. Falcone, a 15-year veteran with CRB, is responsible for aligning solutions with client business objectives, fostering continuous improvement within client portfolios of work and maintaining CRB’s preeminence in the industry. She has held numerous leadership roles in the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers, including chapter President and the organization’s Facility of the Year and Women in Pharma programs. She is a member of the Strategic Account Management Association (SAMA) and has contributed within the Lean Construction Institute, the Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs and Life Sciences Pennsylvania.

Paul Skinner, a Senior Associate and CRB’s Senior Vice President of Business Performance and Enterprise Risk, has been re-elected to a three-year term on the board. Skinner successfully led CRB’s design operations in the Northeast Region for nine years prior to moving into this new role in which he drives a companywide risk management program and a consistent business performance approach to support CRB’s global operations. He joined CRB in 1999 as Philadelphia’s Pharmaceutical Core Team Leader before his promotion to Northeast Regional Leader in 2012. Skinner is a board member of CRB Caribe — representing the company’s operations in Puerto Rico — and has been a CRB board member since 2017.

