Factory6 Grows Capabilities Beyond CBD Manufacturing

American Fork, Utah – As business success stories help buoy the recovering economy, Factory6 is pleased to announce their advancements and expansion during the past year. Alongside the CBD industry growth across the U.S., Utah contract manufacturer Factory6 saw corresponding CBD product interest in their versatile white-label CBD offerings. From capsules and chewable tablets, to oils and suppositories, Factory6 expanded their facility to more than triple the production output.

“Undeterred by the economic slowdown of 2020, we saw the time as an opportunity to ready ourselves for the recovery and renewed interest in natural wellness products,” said Kerry Brown, Factory6 Vice President of Business Development. “As our society emerges, we are seeing consumer demand not only for CBD products, but also wellness products like immunity drinks, energy, and workout nutrition. Consumers want to move again, and we can move with them at a faster pace because of our commitment to capabilities growth.”

As a turnkey contract manufacturer, Factory6 will continue to provide innovative CBD product offerings, but also as one of the fastest growing contract manufacturers out of supplement stronghold Utah Valley, the company tripled their capacity for encapsulations, powder blending, and liquid fills among others.

“From ingestibles to topicals, Factory6 listens to the way our clients want to develop their own businesses and support a growing natural product industry,” said Brown. “U.S. CBD sales grew from seven to ten billion dollars over 2020 to 2021*, but we see interest in a variety of wellness products growing as well. We’re ready to provide a seamless contract manufacturing experience for your company’s next product success.”

The Factory6 physical facility has grown, as well as their creative services and quality assurance. Clients find ease in new product development as Factory6 can provide branding, labeling, packaging, and shipment preparation.

