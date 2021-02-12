Monin Americas Sales Executive Celebrates 20 Years With the Global Flavor Manufacturer & Innovator

Clearwater, Fla. – Joe Smith, senior vice president of sales, celebrates his 20th anniversary with Monin Americas, the global flavor manufacturer and innovator. Under Smith’s leadership since 2001, Monin received some of the industry’s most prestigious accolades and honors from highly esteemed trade organizations.

Smith’s responsibilities as the senior vice president of sales at Monin include the management of all sales and sales-related departments in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

During Smith’s nearly 50 years of sales and management experience in the food and beverage industry, he has found career success at Monin, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. and Hills Brothers Coffee.

“The past 20 years with Monin have been the highlight of my career. It’s been so exciting to see the company continue to grow and thrive through relationships with long-time customers and the implementation of innovative sales strategies. But, it’s truly the Monin culture and team that have made these years so special,” said Joe Smith.

He was recently recognized with VIBE’s Industry Legend Award for 2020 and was also honored with the Hospitality Executive Exchange’s 2018 Icon Award, Children of Restaurant Employees’s (CORE) Lifetime Achievement Award and the 2014 Icon Award from the Millennium Board.

Smith currently serves on the executive committee of CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), is a board member of Hospitality Executive Exchange, and a board member of the Flavor Conference. He is a graduate of Northeastern University and resides in Boston and Florida.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of knowing Joe professionally for nearly 30 years,” said Bill Lombardo, CEO at Monin Americas. “Joe’s dedication to Monin is one of the central reasons for our continued growth. His passion and vision have built a team of professionals that allow us to deliver unparalleled support and customer service to every Monin customer. I am truly grateful to have worked with Joe at Monin during these 20 years!”

Monin has been awarded many beverage excellence honors by valued customers and organizations under Smith’s leadership. These include the Cheers’ Small Non-Alcoholic Beverage Supplier of the Year award nine years in a row and Vibe’s Non-Alcoholic Supplier of the Year since the award’s inception nine years ago. Additionally, Chick-fil-A has recognized Monin for Outstanding Performance, Bloomin’ Brands has named Monin a “Supplier of the Year” and Darden has bestowed Monin the William B. Darden Award.

