Monin Announces Strawberry Rose as 2021 Flavor of the Year

Clearwater, Fla. – Monin, an award-winning premium flavoring company with more than 100 years of experience, introduces the 2021 Flavor of the Year: Strawberry Rose.

Monin Strawberry Rose Syrup combines the queen of florals with ruby red strawberry to create a sophisticated bouquet of flavors. Strawberry Rose adds a beautiful scarlet hue while delivering notes of candied strawberry and soft rose in every sip and bite. It is the perfect addition to a variety of recipes including lattes, teas, cocktails, lemonades, sparkling waters, dressings, desserts and more.

“As the pandemic continues to impact the nation, consumers are still gravitating toward familiar and comforting flavors; however, they are also looking for something unique that can offer them a brief escape from reality,” said Bill Lombardo, CEO of Monin Americas. “Strawberry is a mainstream flavor that many enjoy. Blending a floral flavor such as rose with the popular fruit makes for an ideal and on-trend new offering for our customers.”

“We wanted to choose flavors that signified positivity and growth as we kick-off 2021. And, what better way to do that than with a fruit floral blend that is often emblematic of those very things,” said Stasha Johnston, senior vice president of marketing. “Additionally, as our hospitality partners continue to simplify their operations, we looked to deliver a product that would ease execution while providing an innovative and unique flavor.”

According to Monin proprietary research, one in three consumers intend to purchase a Strawberry Rose flavored beverage, and more than 50% of consumers surveyed would try a fruit & floral flavored beverage.

The 2021 Flavor of the Year expands Monin’s current 120+ flavor line of premium gourmet syrups. Monin’s flavorings deliver a consistent, authentic flavor to any beverage or culinary creation – a trusted staple for bartenders and chefs. Monin Premium Syrups eliminate the challenge of time-consuming prep, limited flavor availability and expired product, delivering a seamless way for operators to develop an infinite number of fresh, flavorful applications that customers crave.

Monin Strawberry Rose Syrup is clean label, meaning it is made with the highest-quality natural ingredients that are free from any artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and sweeteners. Monin is proud to produce the widest selection of clean label flavors on the market, currently offering over 170 options across its 13 product lines for the ultimate range of clean label flavoring solutions.

Monin stands by its “Commitment to Clean” and promises to deliver the best-tasting products made with the highest-quality ingredients free from anything artificial without compromising taste and quality.

For more than 100 years, Monin has been committed to leading the industry in innovation by creating naturally inspired, authentic flavorings made with the highest quality ingredients. Monin is the premium flavor choice for coffeehouse and foodservice operators around the world. Monin offers more than 200 gourmet flavors, available in over 150 countries, with thousands of creative recipe applications.

About Monin Gourmet Flavorings:

Founded in 1912 in Bourges, France and family-owned and operated for three generations, Monin is the premier provider of flavoring products for creating specialty beverage and flavorful culinary solutions. With manufacturing facilities on three continents and product availability in more than 150 countries, Monin is recognized as the leading global flavor solution provider. For more information, visit monin.com.

For More Information:

https://www.monin.com/us/strawberry-rose-syrup.html