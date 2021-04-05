New Platform ‘Ingredients by Imbibe’ Gives External Access to Company’s Ingredients

NILES, Ill. – Imbibe announced today the launch of Ingredients by Imbibe, a new platform that offers the company’s high performing ingredients to external R&D teams. Imbibe’s ingredient portfolio includes The Senses, a suite of taste solutions that address common product attribute complaints through flavor modulation, masking and mouthfeel optimization, and Pre/Sense Stevia.

Imbibe designs ingredients to solve development challenges encountered while working on consumer products for clients around the world. As a result, these ingredient solutions are tested in beverage products in nearly every category and format. Imbibe ingredients support taste optimization, improved sensory perception and a rounded-out sweetness profile.

Previously, access to these ingredients was limited to Imbibe developed products. Imbibe’s client partners, however, were quick to identify the utility of these ingredients outside Imbibe-developed product lines, often applying them in their own development. Further, Imbibe’s client partners have often used these ingredients outside of beverage applications, in nutrition bars, frozen novelties, confections and more.

Offering access to this subset of Imbibe’s ingredient toolbox is an opportunity to expand Imbibe’s business model while supporting great brands and R&D teams who develop on their own.

“Our primary focus is on creating a great product for our client partners, so our R&D team handles thousands of ingredients every year to find the best ingredient solutions. Often, existing solutions don’t perform to our expectations, so we develop our own. Ingredients by Imbibe is a product of this work,” said Chief Commercial Officer Andy Dratt. “Unlike some food products, there’s not much you can hide behind in a beverage and we couldn’t find taste and sweetener solutions that fulfilled all of our needs. We addressed these challenges by creating our own ingredients that we have been incorporating into products for years. They have been key to successfully overcoming a wide range of formulation challenges.”

Another benefit of Imbibe ingredients is that they are label friendly. Pre/Sense Stevia is listed as “Stevia Leaf Extract” on an ingredient statement and The Senses are listed as “Natural Flavor(s)”. There are also versions of The Senses that are kosher certified, Halal and organic compliant.

Demos were created with complex formulations in mind to showcase the multi-functionality of these ingredients and will be available for tasting as part of the rollout of this new channel.

About Imbibe

Imbibe is a beverage development company and ingredient supplier that manufactures proprietary flavors (including flavors with modulating properties), stevia, stabilizers, functional blends, and specialty ingredient solutions. Imbibe provides formulation and commercialization services and designs custom ingredient solutions that drive differentiation for products in all beverage categories. As a development partner Imbibe acts as a bolt on R&D team for customers with limited or no internal resources and an extension for ones with R&D capabilities in-house.

Ingredients by Imbibe is a platform that offers the company’s high performing ingredients to external R&D teams that do not need product development services. Imbibe’s ingredient portfolio includes The Senses™, a suite of taste solutions that address common product complaints through sweetness, flavor and mouthfeel modulation and masking unwanted off notes. Pre/Sense™ Stevia is the first natural sweetener in the toolbox and stands out for having one of the cleanest finishes compared to other market products. Learn more at www.imbibeinc.com/ingredients.

For More Information:

https://imbibeinc.com/ingredients