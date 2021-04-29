Pepsi Bottling Ventures’ Jimmy V Vending Machines Raise Nearly $800,000 for Cancer Research

CARY, NC (April 28, 2021) – The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, has announced that Pepsi Bottling Ventures, through their Jimmy V vending machines, raised more than $180,000 for cancer research in 2020, bringing the eight-year total for the program to nearly $800,000.

“Pepsi Bottling Ventures continues to use its visibility to help the V Foundation raise funds and awareness to fight cancer,” said Randy Karsten, vice president of Business Alliances at the V Foundation. “Pepsi’s extensive reach offers people across the Carolinas the chance to join the fight against a terrible disease affecting so many of us.”

Since 2013, Pepsi Bottling Ventures has generously donated from the sale of every drink purchased from Jimmy V vending machines to the V Foundation. Today, there are 1,032 dedicated Jimmy V vending machines in North and South Carolina. Pepsi Bottling Ventures is the nation’s largest privately-held manufacturer, seller and distributor of Pepsi-Cola beverages.

“The research of the V Foundation is essential in helping to put an end to cancer. Pepsi Bottling Ventures is proud to support their efforts over the past eight years,” said Randy Quirk, vice president of Retail Trade Development at North Carolina-based Pepsi Bottling Ventures. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration and growing this important program year-over-year.”

The V Foundation holds 10 consecutive 4-star (highest) ratings from Charity Navigator, America’s largest evaluator of charities, making the Foundation among the top 2% of all charities evaluated. The V Foundation is also a GuideStar Platinum-rated charity.

For more information about the V Foundation or to donate, please visit v.org. For more information about Pepsi Bottling Ventures, please visit pepsibottlingventures.com.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded more than $260 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer. To learn more, visit v.org.

