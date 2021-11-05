Prestige Beverage Group Appoints New General Manager

Mendota Heights, Minn. – Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe, is pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Ashton to General Manager and Executive Vice President of Sales. Ashton joined Prestige in 2020 and has since demonstrated strong leadership skills, deep industry knowledge and a passion for driving growth across Prestige Beverage Group.

“I’m thrilled to have Justin take on the role of General Manager,” said Mike Morgan, President of Prestige Beverage Group. “His previous experience with industry-leading suppliers, along with his diverse skill set, makes him specially equipped to propel Prestige Beverage Group forward.”

In this role, Ashton will work cross-functionally to drive strong and sustainable business growth across Prestige Beverage Group’s portfolio of brands. He will also continue to build a strong family culture with deeply embedded values and a commitment to inspiring top performance.

“I’m excited to help lead the company into the future as we continue to invest, optimize and prioritize across our brands and build Prestige Beverage Group’s presence across the beverage alcohol industry,” said Ashton. “I look forward to bringing our vision to life with the support of our talented team members and outstanding strategic partners.”

Ashton has nearly 15 years of experience in the beverage alcohol industry, serving in a broad range of roles across business analytics, pricing management, field marketing and sales leadership. In 2020 he joined Prestige Beverage Group as Executive Vice President – Business Development, Control States & Canada. Before joining Prestige, he was Vice President of Sales for Control, Franchise and Canada at Stoli USA. Prior to that, he spent 11 years at Beam Suntory where he held numerous sales, marketing and finance roles.

In his new leadership role, Ashton will lead business growth efforts for Prestige Beverage Group’s current award-winning portfolio of wine and spirits and ensure the company remains on the cutting edge of innovation by anticipating industry and consumer trends.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé and INDOGGO Gin. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends.

For More Information:

https://prestigebevgroup.com/