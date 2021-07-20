Prestige Beverage Group Appoints New Leadership For Marketing And Innovation

Prestige Beverage Group is thrilled to announce a new addition to its leadership team with the hire of Kathy Reilly as Vice President of Marketing and Innovation. Most recently, Kathy was the Category Marketing Director for food, beverage, and essentials at Target Corporation.

“We’re excited to add Kathy to our talented executive team as she brings a fresh perspective to the company as a strategic marketing leader,” said Mike Morgan, President of Prestige Beverage Group. “We’re proud of the strong, well-rounded leadership team we’ve built at Prestige to continue our growth and success this year and throughout the years ahead.”

Kathy’s background in integrated marketing strategies, analytics, brand positioning and editorial storytelling will help fuel and expand Prestige’s strategic marketing initiatives for its brands. As the VP of Marketing and Innovation Kathy will lead all aspects of Prestige’s marketing function along with brand and product innovations. With nearly 25 years of experience with Target Corporation, Kathy has held positions throughout merchandising and brand marketing across categories including grocery and adult beverage. While in her most recent role of Category Marketing Director she led marketing plans for Target’s Food and Beverage redesign, including several brand launches, driving double digit growth. She is an alumnus of the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and holds a degree in Finance.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Prestige Beverage Group and to be working with this incredibly talented team,” said Kathy. “I’m inspired by the company’s current work and excited to uncover opportunities to connect consumers with our brands in unexpected ways.”

As the new business leader for marketing and innovation, Kathy will help Prestige continue to bring brands to life and grow its award-winning portfolio of wine and spirits brands including Windsor Canadian, Risata Wines, Kinky Beverages and INDOGGO.

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Windsor Canadian, Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Joia Spirit and INDOGGO. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends.

