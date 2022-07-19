AB Biotek and Country Malt Group Connect on Distilling Distribution Deal

AB Biotek – a business division of AB Mauri created in March 2017 – and Country Malt Group (CMG) have formed a new agreement providing yeast for distilled spirits producers in the North America marketplace. Effective today, Country Malt Group will begin distributing an existing portfolio of AB Biotek distillers yeast under the Pinnacle brand.

“While AB Biotek is a relatively new name in the distilled spirits industry in the U.S. and Canada, our AB Mauri parent division has been active in this marketplace for several decades,” said Greg Strauss, senior vice president, AB Biotek North America. “Country Malt Group is known for providing the highest quality products to the North American spirits industry, and we’re excited for them to help us expand the footprint of our Pinnacle brands.”

The agreement is further supported by Country Malt Group’s outstanding track record of service and education, as well as co-branded advertising, marketing, and trade show materials.

“At Country Malt Group, we strive to provide new, innovative products to our customers in the craft beverage industry. Our relationship with AB Biotek has been in the making for some time now, and we are excited to now serve the distilled spirits industry together,” said Toby Tucker, director of sales, Country Malt Group.

“AB Biotek and its family of brands have a rich history in the fermentation space and an excellent reputation, both which further support Country Malt Group’s ‘one stop shop’ approach to our business,” Tucker added. “As the North American spirits market continues to grow, we’re even more excited about the opportunities to expand our presence in this important segment of the consumer alcohol business.”

The Pinnacle range of ingredients for the distilled spirits industry consist of specially-selected yeasts that produce high-quality products – from traditional bourbon and whiskey to rum, gin, vodka and more. Beyond product requirements, AB Biotek and Country Malt Group are known to assist customers by understanding their specific needs before recommending an optimal yeast strain or nutrient for the ultimate end-use product.

About the Pinnacle Product Line

Pinnacle Distillers Yeast M is an active dry yeast well-suited for use in malt-based fermentations. It rapidly consumes maltose and produces a flavorful spirit

Pinnacle Distillers Yeast MG+ is an active dry yeast well-suited for use in both malt and grain fermentations. It has the collective capability to tolerate high gravity and temperature

Pinnacle Distillers Yeast G is an active dry yeast well-suited for use in simultaneous saccharification fermentations of starch substrates from grain. It has a high tolerance to liberated glucose

Pinnacle Distillers Yeast S is an active dry yeast well-suited for use in batch and continuous fermentations of molasses and pure sugars. It has a high tolerance to early residual sugars

About AB Biotek

AB Biotek contributes to the success of customers through the delivery of superior technical service and fermentation expertise combined with quality yeast and technology solutions for the alcohol beverage, biofuel, and nutrition industries. AB Biotek has commercial scale yeast production capabilities in locations all around the world. Additionally, the AB Biotek North America region headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, features a research and development laboratory that provides yeast and fermentation diagnostics.

About Country Malt Group

Country Malt Group humbly began in 1995, operating out of a backyard shed with six bags of grain, a homebrew grist mill, and a cargo van. It now operates 13 distribution centers across North America and provides high quality malt and other products to customers, small and large. Country Malt Group’s dedicated sales and support team combine for over 200 years of craft beverage experience. They understand the importance of high-quality ingredients, product knowledge, and expertise in making delicious craft beverages. Being easy to do business with is what drives the Country Malt Group team.

For More Information:

https://www.abbiotek.com/