Amcor Develops New rPET Spirits Bottles

ANN ARBOR, Michigan— Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) is now offering samples of spirits bottles made of recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) that meet the newly-approved U.S. Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) sizes. Amcor’s new offering was developed to provide customers with the freedom and flexibility to explore new markets while gauging consumer interest.

The six new ARP bottles were developed to maximize ease-of-use in customer production and shipping. Each newly designed bottle subscribes to an axiom of similarity, maintaining a common set of dimensions – including height, depth, width, diameters, and shared geometry- with existing ARP stock options. This development initiative by APR’s world-class engineering team is the first product line family in the marketplace to align sizing across bottles with different capacity.

“Amcor created these new sizes to help provide flexibility for brands,” says Jonathan Jarman, Amcor Marketing Manager for Spirits & Wine. “New sizes create new opportunities, and through these new bottles, we are offering our customers a smooth, seamless transition to these newly approved sizes with the freedom to introduce these containers without additional investment in parts or equipment.”

Sizes available for sampling include:

700 mL

This size comes in both round and traveller options. The traveller matches the width, and depth of Amcor’s existing traveller 750mL stock bottle. The round 700mL matches the diameter of ARP’s 750mL stock and is slightly shorter.

720 mL

This size comes in both round and traveller options as well. The traveller matches the width, and depth of Amcor’s traveller 750mL stock. The 720mL round matches the diameter of Amcor’s round 750mL just slightly shorter.

900 mL

This round bottle matches the diameter of Amcor’s existing slender 1L stock bottle just slightly shorter.

1.8 L

This round bottle matches the height and diameter of Amcor’s existing ring force 1.75L.

“At Amcor, our engineers have an insatiable appetite to explore, capture insights, experiment and stay ahead of market trends to benefit the customers we serve,” said Terry Patcheak, VP of Research & Development and Advanced Engineering at ARP. “When the TTB approved these expanded size options, we worked quickly to ensure our customers had early access to samples of these new sizes to help them gain a competitive advantage.”

With a commitment to develop all its packaging to be recyclable, compostable, or reusable by 2025, ARP is always innovating to improve the sustainability advantages of its products. In addition to manufacturing these bottles that are fully recyclable, these containers also deliver the lowest carbon footprint versus other packaging types. In fact, the manufacturing of PET containers produces far less – up to 77 percent fewer – greenhouse gasses than glass bottles. Plus, PET packaging is 80 – 90% lighter than glass bottles of the same size range — fewer raw materials needed in production leads to less fuel used in transportation.

“A change in the TTB sizes offers a unique opportunity to our customers. This includes design assistance and creating moulds to suit a customer’s brand identity,” adds Jarman. “By offering these sizes, we can help our customers differentiate, compete in the crowded marketplace, allow craft distillers to standout on crowded shelves, and ultimately determine how they can drive profits.”

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products.? Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable, and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate $13 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries.

For More Information:

https://www.amcor.com/