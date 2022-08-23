BarTrack Announces Partnership with Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Inventory management and data technology company BarTrack announces a partnership with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a leading sports and entertainment venue that is home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, to monitor draft lines, reduce waste, and enhance the beverage experience for the millions of fans who visit annually.

BarTrack will help staff support the stadium’s sizable draft beer system, which includes more than 1,200 taps. Since installing BarTrack’s inventory management system, the stadium has seen an increased keg yield over 10 percent at select events and an average of 10 additional pints poured per keg.

“Our goal in partnering with BarTrack was to identify and realize efficiencies in our draft system, streamline processes and optimize operations,” says Gordon Barfield, vice president of strategy and corporate development AMB Sports and Entertainment supporting Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “We have been able to identify several areas of improvement, and BarTrack’s consulting team helped us develop an action plan to address these issues promptly.”

BarTrack’s platform provides insights previously unavailable to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium team, offering visibility into when, where, and why draft lines are underperforming. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has seen a 10 percent increase in efficiency since implementation. BarTrack’s draft monitoring system, featuring the first beverage sensor with no moving parts and no obstructions to draft lines, is a fully integrated solution that uses plug-and-play sensors to measure a dozen beverage-specific variables.

The monitoring system produces detailed, real-time reports on flow and keg levels, line temperature, pressure, cooler health, line cleanliness, and more, that allows venues and stadiums to see real-time keg levels and inventory. With this actionable data, keg teams can operate more efficiently and reduce tap down-time, ultimately decreasing the amount of time spent waiting in line for beer, increasing customer satisfaction, and allowing venues to serve more guests.

BarTrack combines this powerful data with experienced hospitality consultants to help Mercedes-Benz Stadium make more informed decisions and improve operations.

“BarTrack is not simply interested in getting their system installed – they’re keenly interested in helping us realize value from our partnership and implementation,” says Barfield. “I am highly impressed at the level of care they’ve shown and have full confidence that their team is ready, willing, and able to help us review performance and pursue continuous improvement across our draft system at any moment.”

With a seating capacity of over 72,000 people and more than 1,200 taps located throughout the stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the business stadiums in the country, hosting a wide range of major events annually, from professional football and soccer games to live concerts featuring award-winning musicians. BarTrack’s system helps Mercedes-Benz Stadium prepare for these various types of events by enhancing the venue’s understanding of trends and inventory using the data captured by the BarTrack system.

“For large venues like Mercedes-Benz Stadium, standardizing inventory processes and eliminating waste that occurs when draft beer is stored and poured helps maximize profit and beverage quality,” says Brett Danielson, co-founder and CEO of BarTrack. “The data and insights we provide are proven to drive tangible results at any scale.”

About BarTrack

Founded in 2018, BarTrack is a hospitality company that has revolutionized the way bars, breweries, restaurants, and stadiums manage their inventory and eliminate costly waste. BarTrack’s flagship offering is a first of its kind non-intrusive beverage sensor technology platform with no moving parts. The company’s sensors and web-enabled software empower better inventory management and improved draft system diagnostics through the monitoring of a dozen beverage specific variables. This, in combination with point-of-sale integration, delivers a comprehensive view of the causes and impact of waste on the bottom line.

