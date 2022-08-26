BENEO Announces New Sales Managers for North and Latin America

BENEO, a leading manufacturer of functional ingredients, announced the appointments of Juliana Hirata as Area Sales Manager, U.S., and Canada, and of Thomas Weber as Area Sales Manager, Latin America.

In her new role, Hirata will assume responsibility for the U.S. and Canadian food business and lead the U.S. sales team. Weber will lead the business in Latin America that includes the recently combined markets of Mexico, Central, and South America. The appointments are effective as of September 1, 2022.

Hirata joined BENEO in 2003 and has served in a variety of commercial and sales roles in Central and South America. In her new role, Hirata will draw on her vast experience with market-specific solutions to work with BENEO’s partners and direct customers to focus on delivering a new wave of healthy and consumer-trending solutions for the U.S. and Canada markets.

After joining BENEO in Germany in 2007, Weber relocated to Mexico in 2011 as Area Sales Manager Mexico. In his new position, he will deliver his expertise beyond Mexico to collaborate with customers and partners throughout Central and South America.

BENEO has a strong bond to the Americas region, particularly reflected by the recent investment to expand its production site for chicory root fiber in Pemuco, Chile. The company sees exciting new opportunities and growth perspectives in the region.

“I am excited to welcome Juliana and Thomas into their new and challenging roles. They bring deep experience and skills that will enhance our business and the connections with our many partners. The entire BENEO team is looking forward to their inspirational leadership as we work together throughout the Americas to support food and beverage manufacturers in making their products healthier and reflective of regional preferences,” said Jon Peters, BENEO’s Sales Director Americas.

About BENEO

BENEO has long-term experience in developing and producing plant-based functional ingredients from natural sources for the food, feed, and pharmaceutical industries. By supporting health and optimizing taste and texture, they help improve the nutritional and technical properties of a wide variety of products.

Through a unique chain of expertise, BENEO offers customers advice and inspiration on new product ideas that support a healthy lifestyle in a holistic way. This includes the BENEO-Institute that provides decisive insights into nutrition science and legislation and the BENEO-Technology Center that consults in application technology.

Formed in 2007, BENEO is active in over 80 countries, employs more than 1000 people, and has six state-of-the-art production sites in Belgium, Chile, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands that deliver high-quality ingredients at all times.

For More Information:

https://www.beneo.com