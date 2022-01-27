Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing Announces Expansion In Sales And Marketing Teams

Blue Ridge Spirits and Wine Marketing announced the promotion of several executives as well as an expansion of positions within their sales force.

Carlos Carreras, CEO of BRSWM, said “As our industry changes and distributor consolidation continues, Blue Ridge plays an even more integral role in the go-to-market strategy and distributor expansion of our brand partners. Our goal is to continue to provide first class service to our suppliers from sales and marketing to overall strategy as we expand them nationally.”

To further this goal:

Rene Armas will be promoted from VP of Sales to Senior Vice President of Strategy. Rene’s decades of experience with sales will be focused on evaluating effective strategies to grow our current portfolio of brands.

John Dunn will be promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Operations. As Blue Ridge grows, John will continue to implement systems and technology as well as lead the marketing team to cultivate strong brands within the portfolio. Leah Keggi will be moving into the newly created role of Marketing Director.

TJ Nichols and Paul Doran will be promoted into the roles VP of Sales-Open States and VP of Sales-Control States respectively. Both men were previously in Regional Vice President roles with Blue Ridge and will be working together to accelerate growth of the Blue Ridge portfolio with the newly structured Division Vice Presidents and the rest of the sales team.

Carter Perks, Nick Ziccardi, and Sean Dougherty will now serve as Division Vice Presidents. Carter will now be the Southern Division Vice President, Nick will be Blue Ridge’s Northern Division Vice President , and Sean will be promoted from Area Manager to his new role as Western Division Vice President.

Blue Ridge will also be adding five new Market Manager Positions in Q1 2022, bringing the Blue Ridge team to over 30 people across the country.

About Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA; CEO, Carlos J. Carreras and VP of Sales, Rene Armas spearheaded the company representing just 3 spirit brands. This year, Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine is excited to announce several promotions within the organization as the company continues to expand, now representing over 20 brands within our portfolio.

For More Information:

https://www.blueridgespirits.com/