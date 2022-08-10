KeHE Distributors Expands its Aurora, Colorado Distribution Center

AURORA, Colo.— KeHE Distributors (KeHE), one of the largest and most respected natural & organic, specialty, and fresh distributors in North America, will unveil the expansion of their Aurora, Colorado distribution center on August 31st.

KeHE has experienced rapid growth in recent years resulting in an increase in distribution to over 30,000 retail outlets across North America to date. This new expansion aims to serve new independent customers. The expansion will add 124,000 additional square feet across all temperature zones, including 33 percent more freezer space, 66 percent more capacity in cooler, and 43 percent more in dry space.

“KeHE is thrilled to announce this expansion, especially in such a key location,” said Chris Graas, Vice President of Sales at KeHE. “Our goal is to continue to provide exceptional and expanded service to the region. Since Colorado is a hub for product innovation and sustainability within the food & beverage industry, KeHE is committed to having a significant impact and presence in this community. By establishing an innovation destination and creating a place to experience KeHE Goodness, we are eager to expand our scope and business in Boulder to better serve our partners.”

In addition to serving new, independent customers, the expansion of this distribution center will bring new employment opportunities to the Aurora and Boulder areas including Selector, Forklift Operator, and Receiver positions. KeHE will bring new jobs and professional growth opportunities to the community, while continuing to drive economic growth to the area.

“Aurora is proud to have KeHE Distributors in our city and honored that they have chosen our city to expand their facility here,” said Aurora, Colorado’s Mayor, Mike Coffman.

About Aurora

Aurora, Colorado is the most culturally diverse city in Colorado, ranking as the third largest city in the state. Aurora is known for its cultural food, artistic exhibits, outdoor recreation, and relaxing atmosphere. KeHE is an industry-leading company committed to establishing an exemplary foundation in Aurora.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness, crazy GOOD™, throughout all aspects of its operation.

