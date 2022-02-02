Kerry Group Launches Program to Support Milk Suppliers Transition to More Sustainable Farming Practices

Kerry, the world’s leading taste and nutrition company, has launched a €6 million dairy sustainability program which will support the acceleration of science-backed sustainability actions and best practices across farms in Ireland. Over 3,000 farm families across the south west of Ireland will benefit from the initiative which will provide technical and financial support to the company’s milk suppliers to help them transition to more sustainable farming practices. As a result of these changes it is expected that there will be a very significant reduction in carbon and ammonia emissions, improvements in water quality and enhanced biodiversity.

Feeding a growing population while agricultural practices and dairy production are under environmental scrutiny is a huge challenge. Already one of the most carbon efficient dairy producers in the world, Kerry is committed to providing leadership in reaching science-based climate targets while ensuring the environmental, social and economic sustainability of farms, contributing to deliver a world of sustainable nutrition.

Commenting on the announcement, Pat Murphy, CEO of Kerry’s Dairy Business, said: “Consumers globally want to consume food in a more sustainable way and it is important to examine how we can deliver dairy in a better way for people and the planet. Our Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy sets out ambitious targets and our dairy business is committed to supporting our milk suppliers in the adoption of sustainable actions. Our milk-suppliers are already amongst the most sustainable milk producers in the world and we will continue to work with them to build upon that advantage and accelerate the enhancement of bio-diversity and water-quality across our catchment and in reducing carbon and ammonia emissions. Our ambition is to reach over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030. A central element of this strategy is a commitment to work with our suppliers to reduce emissions intensity by 30% across our supply chain. This dairy sustainability program underpins our ambition to work with our milk suppliers in achieving these targets and in forging a sustainable future.”

About Kerry Group

Kerry is the world’s leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets. We innovate with our customers to create great tasting products, with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring better impact for the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,100+ food scientists and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our customers complex challenges with differentiated solutions. At Kerry, we are driven to be our customers’ most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition, and will reach over 2 billion consumers with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030

For More Information:

https://www.kerrygroup.com