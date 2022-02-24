Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages Distributes Bottles Made From 100% Recycled Material in New York Market

ELMSFORD, N.Y. – After claiming its stake as the first U.S. plant to produce a 20 oz bottle made from 100% recycled material, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages’ Elmsford production facility is leading the way to educate the public about the important environmental progress through newer, bolder labels on regularly consumed products distributed throughout the greater New York market.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages started distributing bottles made from 100% recycled material with the local market, which included its 13.2 oz sip size products, and 20 oz bottles of DASANI, Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar and Diet Coke. The bottles are made entirely of food-grade recycled plastic and can be reprocessed back into the system several times, reducing the amount of virgin material used in packing and ensuring a circular economy.

Now, the local bottler and distributor wants New Yorkers to know the benefits of recycling these bottles to reduce the use of new plastic, decrease carbon emissions and accelerate progress toward Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste goals. The new label is a gold way of telling consumers the bottle is made from 100% recycled material. The “100% Recycled Bottle” message is printed in a large bold font and overshadows the name on the label.

“We are producing bottles that can be used over and over again with the same durability while creating a more circular economy for sustainable products,” said Paul Mulligan, co-owner of Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages. “As we produce more sustainable products, we must also do our part to help educate consumers about collecting, recycling and reusing these products.”

Mulligan continued, “This is how we can create more by using less.”

Along with creating the bold labels that emphasize the bottle is made from 100% recyclable material, each product features a “Recycle Me Again” message on the label to inspire people to take action and recycle their bottles so that they can be remade into new ones, supporting closed-loop recycling systems and circular economies. The bottle distribution and educational campaign support New York’s landmark recycling law, the “Bottle Bill,” which has helped New York increase recycling and support for recycling programs and reduce litter for four decades.

The new educational labeling can be found across Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages’ territory, which includes the City of Philadelphia and portions of neighboring counties, the state of New Jersey and New York City.

“We have been infusing our entire market with 100% recyclable material to help create an economic system aimed at eliminating waste through the continual use of existing, valuable resources,” said Mulligan. “We believe developing a circular economy is the most impactful path to address the environmental issues created by packaging.”

“We know that making a lasting impact on reducing plastic waste can’t be achieved alone. It’s going to take a collective action from industry policymakers, customers and consumers to create a thriving circular economy.”

Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages’ Elmsford, New York Production Facility was first U.S. plant to produce the 20 oz bottles made from 100% recycled material. Understanding that the challenges around plastic packaging waste and recycling continue to be top of mind for everyone, the company has made a significant investment to reduce the use of new plastic.

However, one of the ongoing key challenges the industry currently faces is that there isn’t enough food-grade recycled plastic available to switch all packaging to 100% recycled material. Several entities across the plastic packaging value chain are working together to drive solutions at scale.

The initiative is part of the Coca-Cola company’s “World Without Waste” initiative, which seeks to make all packaging 100 percent recyclable by 2025 and use 50 percent recycled material in bottles and cans by 2030. Liberty is leading this effort in its greater New York territory and will continue to manufacture and distribute additional rPET bottles for various products with educational labels throughout 2022, highlighting its commitment to creating a more sustainable landscape.

About Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages

Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, LLC is a privately-owned bottler that operates production facilities in Philadelphia, PA, Moorestown, N.J., and Elmsford, N.Y. and sales and distribution centers in Philadelphia, PA, Marmora and South Brunswick, NJ; the Bronx, Maspeth, Elmsford, New Windsor, and Smithtown, NY. For more information, visit us at www.LibertyCoke.com, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.