MartinBauer Adds US Grown and Processed Echinacea to Product Portfolio

SECAUCUS, N.J.–MartinBauer, the leading manufacturer of tea and botanical ingredients for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement/health and wellness industries, has announced the addition of US grown and processed Echinacea purpurea to its product portfolio. This addition complements the MartinBauer botanical strategy of expanding our current product offering into our US farm partners.

“MartinBauer is pleased to expand and offer new and future crops through our network of local farms throughout North America,” said George Pontiakos, Chief Operations Officer at MartinBauer. “In doing so, we are offering our customers new options for sourcing premium botanical ingredients right here in the US.”

Farmed and naturally dried in the Pacific Northwest, MartinBauer carefully manages the echinacea production through its agricultural arm based in Oregon and in close cooperation with our long-term partner farms. Our experts, who specialize in local agriculture and raw material specifics, have incorporated an Integrated Pest Management Plan for this pollinator-friendly crop. The Plan protects and sustains the native insects and soil health, while still meeting strict quality requirements.

“Each new product we offer, like the Echinacea purpurea, benefits from our years of hands on experience out in the fields working alongside our growers,” noted Pontiakos. “MartinBauer is committed to meeting the highest global raw material standards in the world through transparent and sustainable management practices.”

About MartinBauer

Since 1930, MartinBauer stands for expertise in premium tea and botanical solutions worldwide. We work with our customers to develop tailor-made solutions for the tea, food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal nutrition industries. Our products are created from responsibly sourced, high quality botanical raw material from more than 80 countries, which undergo gentle processing to ensure they maintain their positive attributes. With more than 25 manufacturing sites and sales units worldwide, we keep our finger on the pulse of our customers’ local markets. Our goal is to drive creativity and innovation for successful products of tomorrow. MartinBauer, a 4th generation family business, employs more than 2,300 people worldwide — many of them with decades of experience — committed to maintain your competitive edge.

