Massel Innovates With Liquid Stock Range In SIG carton Packs With SIGNATURE FULL BARRIER Packaging Material

Massel is the first company in Australia to launch products in SIG’s aseptic carton packs with SIGNATURE FULL BARRIER packaging material, where the small amount of polymers used is certified and linked to forest-based renewable materials via a mass-balance system. Massel’s popular liquid plant-based stock range will use the innovative packaging material for the first time in Australia.

Massel has a strong commitment to improving the sustainability of its Australian-made high-quality products, which are made from all-natural ingredients. SIGNATURE FULL BARRIER packaging material reduces the carbon footprint compared to a standard pack*, as a result of the substitution of fossil polymers with mass-balanced forest-based polymers made from tall oil – a by-product of paper manufacturing. All three key raw materials are linked to certified responsible sources: paperboard is from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources; forest-based renewable polymers certified according to ISCC PLUS via a mass-balance system; and an ultra-thin layer of aluminium which protects against light and oxygen is covered by ASI (Aluminium Stewardship Initiative) certification.

Michael Caine, Managing Director at Massel: “We always strive to develop benefits through innovation. Starting 2022 with an Australian first by offering consumers of our popular liquid stock range one of the most sustainable packaging solutions, continues our longstanding commitment to improving the overall sustainability of our products. Being 100% Australian-made and owned, Massel continues to adopt innovative solutions that benefit our consumers, the environment and local economy.”

SIG’s growing SIGNATURE portfolio is a ground-breaking answer to increased consumer and industry demand for even more sustainable and responsible packaging. Massel introducing carton packs with SIGNATURE FULL BARRIER packaging material is a pivotal first move for the Australian food and beverage market in terms of pushing the boundaries of sustainability.

Adam Lipscomb, General Manager SIG Australia and New Zealand: “Our team is excited to begin 2022 with this pioneering launch for the Australian market. We’ve worked closely with Massel to offer one of the most sustainable packaging solutions for its high quality, plant-based stocks and to meet the demand for packaging that is better for both planet and people. This is a great step forward on the sustainability journey of carton packs in Australia, in addition to the recent announcement of the first dedicated recycling facility for carton packs in the country.”

SIG Australia is keen to partner with more food and beverage companies and grow its sustainable packaging portfolio in different segments within the industry. Liquid dairy and NCSD are particular focused areas of growth in Australia and SIG is looking forward to progressing future partnerships to roll out its SIGNATURE portfolio with new and existing customers.

For More Information:

https://massel.com/