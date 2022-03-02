SIG Reports Strong ESG Performance, Sets 2025 Commitments and Highlights Industry-Leading Sustainable Innovations

SIG’s first combined Annual and Corporate Responsibility Report for 2021 explores the company’s progress on the Way Beyond Good as part of its core business strategy, highlighting increased uptake of SIG’s most sustainable packaging solutions and the launch of new industry-leading sustainable innovations.

“We have set big ambitions on the Way Beyond Good for 2025 and beyond, and made strong progress in 2021,” said Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG. “Our relentless focus on sustainable innovation continues to deliver results for our customers and our business. Uptake of our most sustainable solutions has continued to rise in 2021. And both SIG NEO, our next generation filling machine, and SIGNATURE EVO, the latest aluminium-free solution for our packs, will further support customers in meeting their environmental goals.”

Progress on the Way Beyond Good

Highlights in 2021 include:

Platinum rating maintained in the latest EcoVadis assessment, scoring among the top 1% of participating businesses

On track to meet target of 30% women in leadership positions by 2025, with 20% female leaders in 2021 and one third female Group Executive Board members as of January 2022

SIG NEO next generation filling machine designed to cut the carbon footprint of filling and packing by 25%, and further reduce our industry-leading waste rate of 0.5% or less

21% increase in sales of SIG's most sustainable SIG NATURE portfolio solutions in 2021

SIG NATURE EVO, the world's first aluminium-free full barrier aseptic carton solution, developed for launch in early 2022

Over 660 million SIG packs now sold with Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) label and SIG remains the only carton producer to offer packs with ASI-certified aluminium

10.6 billion litres of nutritious food and drinks that contribute to a balanced diet and lead to better health (as defined by the independent Health Star Rating System) delivered in SIG packs in 2021

Carbon neutral production maintained with 100% renewable energy used to make packs

74% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and 20% reduction in Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions per litre of food packed (since 2016), staying on track to achieve 1.5oC science-based targets

100% paperboard purchased with FSC™ certification from January 2021

SIG has set bold commitments for 2025 and beyond on the Way Beyond Good, with a strong focus on four key action areas: Forest+, Climate+, Resource+ and Food+.

Responsibility built in

Previously published in a standalone Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, SIG’s in-depth CR reporting is now included within the Annual Report.

This evolution in the company’s reporting responds to growing interest from investors in environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. It also emphasises SIG’s longstanding ‘responsibility built in’ approach.

SIG’s commitment to go Way Beyond Good for people and the planet is built into the Corporate Compass, governance structures and core business processes. The company has reinforced this approach further by introducing an ESG performance measure in its Short-Term Incentive Plan in 2021.

Transparent reporting

Key elements of SIG’s strategy and progress on the Way Beyond Good are included throughout relevant sections of the Annual Report.

The report also offers detailed ESG disclosures for experts in a dedicated CR Report chapter that describes SIG’s CR governance as well as management approach, performance and targets related to its most material environmental and social issues.

SIG reports in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option. Visual cues in the CR Report chapter signpost where SIG is leading the industry, as well as highlighting key challenges the company is working to overcome. Key performance indicators are externally assured.

Read SIG’S Annual report here.

