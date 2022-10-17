Soul Cola Brand Partners With Global Ingredient Supplier Tate & Lyle

KELOWNA, B.C.— Infuse Your Life Health Products Inc, a Canadian-based health product and beverage startup is excited to announce that it is now exclusively sourcing it’s ingredients for its Soul Cardiovascular Support Cola from global ingredient leader Tate & Lyle. Infuse Your Life’s goal has always been to create a new standard in what a cola really should be, and partnering with the trusted and dedicated leaders at Tate & Lyle is one of the critical steps in achieving measurable benchmarks.

Further, a major shift in consumer behavior has re-shaped the beverage landscape and created demand for a whole new range of product solutions. Infuse Your Life

Co-Founder Thomas Lasic enthusiastically states, “it really was a big challenge to get to this point. We have been in development for 2 years but special things take time. We knew we were onto something special and we just kept plugging away. It’s been the most challenging yet rewarding journey of my career and I’m excited to show consumers what we are really about with the offering of the world’s healthiest cola.”

Not just a diabetic friendly cola, but a cola that will help reduce blood-sugar levels and in the long run put less stress on the healthcare system.

With Soul Cardiovascular Support Cola, Infuse Your Life Inc is partnering with Tate & Lyle in order to challenge the status quo, and to really push the boundaries of what is possible in the soda space. A new cola with a new color, unique clean taste, and Cardiovascular Support functionality innovation. Lasic stresses, “we set out to lead innovation in the cola space because from a cola product innovation standpoint, we saw a huge opportunity. Soda taxes all over the world are showing someone needed to step up to the plate and develop a truly heart healthy product.”

Tate & Lyle really is committed to the promotion of the principles of sustainable chemistry and their international infrastructure ensures coast-to-coast market coverage. Co-Founder Lasic stresses, “partnering with Tate & Lyle gives us, our customers, and our shareholders the confidence knowing we are backed by a global leader in their field. We will be advised, supported, and understood at every step. This means experience, innovation, quality, and transparency.”

The Tate & Lyle brand stands for ground breaking solutions that meet changing customer demands. They have a strong reputation built on consistently delivering the highest quality products, and for Infuse Your Life Inc, this will ensure the highest quality cola in the world with no shortcuts or compromise. Infuse Your Life is dedicated and enthusiastic about embracing the Tate & Lyle mantra of “Quality Creates Value”, for all Tate & Lyle and Infuse Your Life customers and shareholders.

About Infuse Your Life Health Products Inc.

Infuse Your Life Products Inc is a niche health product and beverage startup with a focus on product innovation through plant-based formulations with their Soul H2O Sparkling Water and Soul Cola: Cardiovascular Support and Glucose Management Beverage Line. A new way of thinking about strong heart health that fuels the soul. We believe the mastery of the heart is is a never-ending exploration requiring an aspiration to reach one’s full potential of health and being.

For More Information:

https://drinkgcubed.com/soul-cola/