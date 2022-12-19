Yale Rolls Out New Series N Lineup

GREENVILLE, N.C.— Yale Materials Handling Corporation rolls out the first lift trucks in its new Series N lineup with the introduction of counterbalanced models available in the 4,000-to-7,000-pound capacity range. Built on a scalable platform, not only does the Yale Series N offer strong productivity, operator ergonomics and a low total cost of ownership, it allows material handling operations to option up based on their unique needs.

“Cost pressures and labor shortages are testing the ability of operations to balance profitability with productivity,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “Equipment can be part of the solution, but the one-size-fits-all forklift approach of yesteryear won’t cut it. The Series N gives warehouses and retail operations the freedom to dial the trucks to their own standards to meet the needs of their operators, application and business challenges.”

The configurability of the GP40-70N models does not come at the expense of comprehensive standard features:

· Operator-centric design – A large, strategically located step, generous grab handle and contoured hood make it easy for the operator to get on and off the truck. A spacious compartment with easily adjustable controls helps operators stay comfortable and productive all shift.

· Enhanced visibility – The low dash and wide mast help enhance visibility of the fork tips and load when picking, placing or traveling forward, helping support operator awareness, confidence and efficiency.

· Safety and productivity – Standard on all Series N trucks, the innovative Dynamic Stability System (DSS) provides automated alerts and assistance to operators by implementing truck performance limitations in real-time to help minimize forward and sideways tip-overs*.

· Low total cost of operation – Start with custom configuring the right truck at the right price, then durable components and extended service intervals help minimize downtime and reduce maintenance costs over the life of the equipment.

The GP40-70N can be ordered with optional operator assistance systems designed to further support operator and pedestrian awareness, and help prevent facility and product damage in specific applications. These technologies include a rear-facing camera and rear-view display, spotlights and pedestrian awareness lights, and pre-set lift height selector.

*While lift truck systems support safe operation and help minimize the potential for tip overs, proper operation of the lift truck and 100% full-time utilization of the truck’s seat belt are the primary and best means of keeping the truck and operator upright and safe. Refer to the operator and service manuals for proper operation and maintenance.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including a growing robotics lineup, Yale Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 8,100 people world-wide.

For More Information:

https://www.yale.com/en-us/north-america/