ADM and Marel to Accelerate Alternative Protein Capabilities with New Innovation Center in the Netherlands

ROLLE— ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in human and animal nutrition, announced the signature of a joint venture agreement with Marel, a leading provider of advanced food processing solutions, to build an innovation center in the heart of the Netherlands food valley at the Wageningen Campus. Subject to regulatory approvals, the center is anticipated to open in the second half of 2024.

With customer collaboration at the core, this innovation center is designed for food manufacturers to work alongside food scientists, extrusion experts and culinary professionals to prototype, manufacture and market new alternative protein products, as well as leverage pilot plant production with novel processing techniques.

“This center is another example of our continued investment in expanding alternative protein innovation that will help meet the needs of a growing global population,” said Allyson Fish, president of global alternative proteins for ADM. “Over the last year, we’ve expanded our European-sourced non-GM soy in Serbia, announced significant expansion of alternative protein production in the U.S., and entered into a strategic partnership with Benson Hill to scale and commercialize an innovative ultra-high protein soy protein.

“Partnering with Marel is another important step as we advance protein innovation for the EMEA region and beyond. We’re committed to meeting customer needs and powering continued profitable growth as we live our purpose by supporting a secure and sustainable global food system,” continued Fish.

Through the center, ADM and Marel will offer a wide range of opportunities, including trainings and workshops, to inspire next-generation solutions with exemplary sensory experiences, ultimately supporting the increasing consumer demand for a variety of protein offerings.

“This taste and texture-focused innovation center will further strengthen our customer-centric approach in new, emerging market segments,” said Jesper Hjortshoj, vice president of business development at Marel and president of Wenger (a subsidiary of Marel). “Our long-standing relationship with ADM is the foundation of this partnership, and with our downstream processing capabilities, the center will use equipment from Marel and Wenger, enabling unique innovation and creation from raw ingredients, through the extrusion process, right up to finished products.”

Until the opening of the new taste and texture innovation center in 2024, ADM will occupy a temporary laboratory in the Plus Ultra II building, within the grounds of the Wageningen Campus to support customer development projects.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow.

About Marel

Marel is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software, and services to an expanding range of industries including poultry, meat, fish, plant-based proteins, pet food, and aquatic feed. In line with its 2017-2026 growth strategy, Marel has gradually expanded its business model into adjacent industries, where most recently the acquisition of Wenger has added a fourth pillar focused on pet food, plant-based protein, and aqua feed. Our united team of over 8,000 employees in over 6 continents delivered EUR 1.7 billion in revenues in 2022. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.

About Wenger

Founded in 1935 in Sabetha Kansas, Wenger Manufacturing is the world’s leading supplier of extrusion cooking systems and dryers used to process plant-based protein food, pet food, and aquatic feed. Wenger has offices, manufacturing, and service personnel in the Americas, Europe, and Asia to support customers globally.

