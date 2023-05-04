Anderson Advanced Ingredients Receives GRAS Status for FiberSMART

Anderson Advanced Ingredients, a global provider of best-in-class functional and nutraceutical ingredients, has received a “letter of no objection” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its resistant dextrin from tapioca branded as FiberSMART. The “letter of no objection” confirms that the FDA does not have questions regarding the conclusion that FiberSMART is Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS).

High tolerance means more servings may be consumed daily

Available as conventional or organic certified powder or syrup, FiberSMART is a prebiotic fiber that is 20% as sweet as sugar. It is low glycemic but functions more like a sugar than a fiber. With exceptional tolerability of up to 70 grams/day, FiberSMART is ideal for consumers who may want to enjoy their favorite reduced-sugar products multiple times a day. “This can lead to more brand loyalty and increased sales,” observes John Jarmul, vice president of marketing for Anderson Advanced Ingredients.

“FiberSMART is Non-GMO Project Verified and is recognized by the FDA as a dietary fiber. Achieving GRAS status adds yet another layer of confidence and another advantage for manufacturers creating foods and beverages with mass-market appeal.”

Confirms AceOne RS President Susan Cho, Ph.D., a world-renowned fiber expert: “Please note that conventional dietary fiber ingredients often have a gritty mouthfeel. However, FiberSMART tapioca is soluble in water and contributes to a smooth mouthfeel without sacrificing the taste and flavor when used in food products.”

The GRAS status confirms that resistant dextrin from tapioca (FiberSMART) is safe for use at maximum levels ranging from 1.2 to 10 g per serving in baked goods, non-alcoholic beverages, cereals and granola bars, condiments and dressings, confections, dairy products, frozen desserts, gravies and sauces, meal replacements, pasta and grain products, prepared meals and soups, processed fruits, shelf-stable desserts, snacks and crackers, and nutrition bars.

“We have received so much positive feedback about FiberSMART not only for its versatility and tolerability, but also because its tight tolerances around water activity improve on product consistency and production run times. FiberSMART is fully soluble and can also be used as a carrier in place of maltodextrin. Overall, it’s a great product for lowering sugar content and increasing fiber without sacrificing taste or texture,” says Jarmul.

FiberSMART is also keto-friendly, gluten-free, kosher and vegan.

https://www.advancedingredients.com/