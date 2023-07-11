Arctic Glacier Appoints Peter Laport as CEO

BALA CYNWYD, Penn.— Arctic Glacier, North America’s leading manufacturer and distributor of premium ice products and services, announces the appointment of Peter (“Pete”) Laport as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Pete, a formidable veteran in the CPG space, brings a wealth of leadership experience to the position with over thirty years at multiple, global companies in the consumer goods industry. Pete Laport is a respected leader in the retail industry holding management, operational, and commercial roles at global brands where he had a reputation for successful, strategic transformations.

He previously served as President and CEO of Bakkavor’s US division, a global provider of innovative and fresh prepared foods. While there, Pete saw increased revenues through customer expansion and streamlined the business’ supply chain and operations. Prior to that, as Chief Manufacturing and Supply Chain Officer at Revlon®, he led the company’s global manufacturing and supply chain functions supporting 150 countries. Pete also held the role of Chief Operating Officer for Ready Pac Foods/ Bonduelle Fresh Americas, one of the largest market leaders of fresh, innovative food products. While there, Pete successfully managed all operations functions from harvest to customer delivery. He spent time at PepsiCo and Nestle as well, where he led the global supply chain for Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins ice cream.

“We are delighted to welcome Pete to lead our growth strategy. With his proven track record, we look forward to his guidance to take us to the next level of operational excellence. He is a talented, dynamic, values-driven business leader with notable success in the global consumer goods industry. We believe his exceptional strategic capabilities and proven operational effectiveness will help position Arctic Glacier for sustainable long-term growth and operational excellence. We are at the forefront of our strategic priorities and we have every confidence in Pete’s go-forward leadership,” said Arctic Glacier Board President, Robert C. King, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“I am excited to drive the company forward to achieve its strategic growth ambitions. I believe Arctic Glacier has the opportunity to continue to be best-in-class by empowering and equipping our leaders to execute at the highest level,” said Pete Laport.

Pete earned a degree in Engineering from Purdue University and a Masters in Business Administration (M.B.A.) from The Johns Hopkins University – Carey Business School, where he serves as an Executive in Residence. Pete will report to the Arctic Glacier corporate offices.

About Arctic Glacier

Arctic Glacier is the premier provider of high-quality, premium ice products and services in North America. For over 140 years the company has perfected the art of ice making, best-in-class service, and reliability as well as logistics. Today Arctic Glacier produces and delivers over 2.5 billion pounds annually of premium ice to supermarkets, mass merchants, c-stores, dollar stores, gas stations, and liquor stores, as well other commercial and industrial businesses. Arctic Glacier services over 75,000 customers from 45 production facilities and 56 warehouses and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

