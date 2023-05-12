Chiber Named the First Mushroom Fiber to Be An Approved Ingredient for Whole Foods Market

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick— Chinova Bioworks (Chinova), a Canadian food technology company, announced its clean-label shelf-life extender, Chiber, as the first mushroom fiber to be included in Whole Foods Market approved ingredient list.

Chiber is a natural fiber extracted from white button mushrooms that extends the shelf-life of food and beverage products. It has been gaining traction in the food industry due to its natural origins and ability to help reduce food waste by improving the quality and freshness of products.

Whole Foods Market has established a rigorous Quality Standards program that evaluates every ingredient used in the products sold in their stores. This program ensures only approved ingredients are used, and that every product meets the high standards of quality and safety that customers have come to expect from the retailer.

During a process which saw Chinova Bioworks provide detailed safety, processing, and application data on Chiber Mushroom Extract to the Whole Foods Market review team, the ingredient was added on to the list as an acceptable ingredient. The overwhelmingly positive results speak for themselves, with the ingredient featured in five listings: Chiber, Mushroom Fiber, Mushroom Derived Fiber, White Button Mushroom Fiber, and White Button Mushroom Derived Fiber.

“Chiber is transforming the food industry by providing a natural and effective solution for extending the shelf-life of food and beverage products,” said Natasha Dhayagude, CEO and co-founder of Chinova Bioworks. “This milestone serves as a testament to Chinova’s commitment to providing innovative and sustainable ingredients to meet the ever-evolving needs of manufacturers and consumers.”

Using a patented eco-friendly process, Chinova Bioworks extracts a fiber from the upcycled stems of white button mushrooms to create a clean-label shelf-life extender easily incorporated into food and beverage products while providing broad spectrum protection against spoilage-causing microorganisms. Chiber is allergen-free, has no sensory impact, and extends the shelf-life of products without affecting their taste, texture, or appearance. Approved for use in the United States, Canada, and 70 other countries, Chiber is certified as vegan, Kosher, and Halal and is organic and non-GMO compliant.

“Whole Foods has been a trusted source for natural and organic products and we are proud to be the only natural and clean label antimicrobial ingredient approved under their ingredient qualification program. Chiber naturally meets their rigorous standards for transparent and healthy ingredients,” said David Brown, COO and co-founder of Chinova Bioworks. “The approval of Chiber for use in Whole Foods stores provides food and beverage manufacturers with a clean label solution to enhance the quality and freshness of their products, while increasing transparency and sustainability.”

Chiber Mushroom Extract is used across the food and beverage industry, including those in the beverage, bakery, plant-based meat, and plant-based dairy industries. With the approval from Whole Foods Market, Chinova Bioworks is able to work with more food and beverage producers to make their products clean-label and acceptable for the important national retailer.

Stop by booth S0351 at the IFT First trade show in Chicago from July 16-19, 2023, to meet the Chinova team and experience Chiber firsthand.

For More Information:

https://www.chinovabioworks.com/