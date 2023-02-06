Foodarom Announces Release of Flavor Trends for 2023

MONTREAL— Foodarom, Canada’s leading flavor company and part of the Glanbia family, is excited to announce the release of its 8th annual edition of Flavor Trends for 2023, with a bold vision of elevating taste creation to a new universe, bolstered by two new flavor creations.

The metaverse, a virtual shared space created by the convergence of the physical and virtual worlds, offers new opportunities for professionals, product developers, and innovation partners to interact and engage with each other and with digital content in a more immersive and interactive way. Foodarom’s team of flavor experts welcomes the metaverse as a new frame for experimentation and exploration, bringing a positive impulse and a new style of taste innovation.

“This year, we’ve taken it to the next level by tapping into the unlimited creative potential of the metaverse. At Foodarom, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of flavor development, and we are using this new virtual shared space to create flavor experiences that exceed consumer expectations and deliver a new level of taste innovation,” says Noémie Loiselle, Marketing and Commercial Group Director at Foodarom. “The metaverse presents a new and exciting canvas for designing flavors, and it literally boosts product development possibilities to better respond to consumer demand.”

Designed to capture the imagination and offer a truly immersive taste experience, Foodarom’s entire team celebrates this edition of Flavor Trends with two exciting creations: Electric Punch and Cyber Treat. The Electric Punch flavor offers an extraordinary and explosive taste experience, releasing sensational flavor with a hint of peppery cherry and captivating citrus notes. Cyber Treat is a flavor experience that instantly transports you to a world of warmth and comfort. The flavor is a blend of comforting notes of oats with a hint of vanilla, creating a unique and satisfying taste sensation.

Foodarom invites the product development community to join this journey to elevate your senses in 2023 as it continues to push the boundaries of taste innovation and decode market forces to deliver the best product experience.

About Foodarom Inc.

Founded in 2006, Foodarom is an innovative Canadian company specializing in the creation and manufacturing of distinctive and leading-edge flavor solutions. Now a member of Glanbia Nutritionals, a world leader in nutritional solutions, Foodarom has more than 130 employees, with its head office located in Montreal. Production facilities and R&D centers are located in Salt Lake City and Corona in the US, and in Bremen, Germany and Milan, Italy in Europe.

For More Information:

https://foodarom.com/flavor-trends/