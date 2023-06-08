G&D Chillers Expands Manufacturing and R&D Facilities with New Larger Facility in Junction City, Ore.

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.— G&D Chillers, known for producing the most reliable glycol chillers used in commercial brewing, wine, cannabis, food processing and other manufacturing industries for more than 30 years, is proud to announce the expansion of its manufacturing and research and development (R&D) facilities.

The company has added 80,000 square feet of manufacturing space and a state-of-the-art R&D facility in its new Junction City headquarters, including a test chamber. The expansion will enable greater efficiencies in the company’s manufacturing processes and allow them to run three different production lines, resulting in faster time to market and exceptional customer service.

This expansion will allow G&D to continue to innovate and produce the hardest-working, most efficient chillers for its customers, which include industry leading brands such as Ninkasi, Willamette Valley Vineyards, Sara Lee, Angry Orchard, Stumptown Coffee, Jim Beam, Samuel Adams, Boeing, Diageo and Brew Dr. Kombucha. Its former headquarters were in Eugene, Ore.

“We spent the past 11 months designing a new layout in our new headquarters to maximize our efficiency and expand our team,” said John McCoy, general manager at G&D Chillers. “We’re also really excited about our larger inventory space, which will reduce lead times, plus state-of-the-art R&D facility to keep our chillers at the forefront of technology innovation.”

G&D has been growing for the past 30 years since its founder Dan Smith created the company’s first glycol chiller for a local winery. The G&D team has since expanded into other industries such as manufacturing, dairy, food processing and cannabis. With this new expansion, the company will be able to stock a larger inventory of parts for quick replacements and will help bridge supply chain issues and minimize lead times. Customers can now order more without worrying about supply chain issues and continue to expect the industry-leading customer service and innovation G&D Chillers is known for.

The new facility also means a more robust team and dedicated tech support available 24/7 – even on holidays and weekends. With a total of 75 employees, G&D prides itself on building products with non-proprietary parts and expert craftsmanship. Every chiller comes with free piping design and consultation, providing customers with the highest quality products and services.

G&D’s dedication to its customers is also shown in its remote monitoring capabilities. Brewing, winemaking, distilling, food processing and manufacturing doesn’t stop at 5 o’clock, and neither does G&D. Customers can remote monitor their chiller for simple and fast access to all the information they need, providing customers with the peace of mind that operations are running smoothly.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our manufacturing and R&D facilities,” said Justin Thomas, president and owner of G&D Chillers. “This move will allow us to continue to innovate and provide our customers with the most reliable, hard-working chillers in the industry. With larger parts inventory, we can bridge supply chain issues and minimize lead times. Our commitment to quality and customer service has always been our top priority, and this expansion only reinforces that commitment.”

The new facility is located at 130 E 1st Ave. in Junction City, Ore, and customers are welcome to visit for a tour and consultation. G&D is committed to providing the best possible products and services to its customers and looks forward to continuing to innovate and grow.

