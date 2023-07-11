Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages to Break Ground on Nation’s First Quadgeneration Production Plant

ELMSFORD, N.Y.— Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages will join with state and local elected officials, community stakeholders and businesses to break ground on the Quadgeneration Production Plant at the local bottler’s Elmsford facility. The plant will be the first of its kind in the country to generate its own electricity, heat, cooling and recover carbon dioxide (CO2) for beverage use. Generating energy using combined heat and power technology delivers significant carbon savings versus grid-sourced electricity. The recovery of CO2 further improves the environmental performance of the system by reducing the need to source it from the market, reducing hundreds of truck vehicles annually from surrounding highways.

Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages has been an industry leader with innovative technology to create a more sustainable, World Without Waste. Tours of the facility will be available to attendees following the groundbreaking ceremony. Rocky the Coca-Cola Bear and beverage sampling will also be on site.

WHEN: July 13, 2023 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. – groundbreaking ceremony 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – facility tours

WHERE: Liberty Coca Cola’s Elmsford Production Facility 115 Fairview Park Drive Elmsford, NY 10523

WHO: Paul Mulligan, Co-Owner, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, New York-35th Senate District Sen. Pete Harckham, New York-40th Senate District Local officials and community stakeholders, business owners and customers.

https://www.libertycoke.com/